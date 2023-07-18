CDG Integration with Blue Planet Helps Conterra Networks Improve Efficiencies

News provided by

Communications Data Group

18 Jul, 2023, 13:10 ET

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG), in partnership with Conterra Networks, is elated to announce the recent completion of an integration with Blue Planet's alert and alarm monitoring tool that enables automated trouble ticket creation for their customers in the event of a fault at a customer's location. The integration utilizes Blue Planet's intelligent automation portfolio and CDG's vendor-agnostic OSS/BSS platform, MBS, and leverages AWS services to create tickets in MBS from Blue Planet alarms and send notifications to affected customers of any potential issues or outages, which streamlines Conterra's business processes.

Continue Reading

According to CDG's Vice President of Product Development, Mike Chalk, "Integrations like Blue Planet are critical to companies looking to create maximum efficiency and improve their automated workflow processes, because they create open communication channels between the separate systems and allow actions to be driven by the information flow and workflow rules defined by the company."

Gigi Sizer, Vice President of Information Systems Management for Conterra, noted, "As we strive to seek integration solutions for our major systems platforms, this API between Blue Planet, our NMS, and our MBS trouble ticketing system creates efficiencies in our NOC, allowing us to decrease our mean time to acknowledge and triage service interruptions more rapidly. Enhancements like this allow us to further our mission to provide excellent service to our customers."

About CDG:
CDG has been providing scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers for more than 50 years. Our operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Conterra Networks:
Founded in 2001, and now operating 15,000 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team.

About Blue Planet:
Blue Planet provides proven software solutions that accelerate digital transformation through intelligent automation. With more than 200 deployments worldwide, our modular, vendor-agnostic product portfolio enables real-time visibility and control to manage changing network operating environments. Backed by a global team of delivery specialists and an ecosystem of partners, Blue Planet is a division of Ciena that combines expertise across IT, network, and business operations to enable the agility necessary for creating differentiated end-customer experiences.

Contact: Ryan Travaille
Phone: 217 402-3445
[email protected]

Related Links
https://www.cdg.ws

SOURCE Communications Data Group

Also from this source

Home Telecom Selects CDG's BSS/OSS Solutions

CDG Launches PRTC on AWS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.