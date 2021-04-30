CDG Partners with Paymentus to Expand MBS Payment Options

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Paymentus, a premier provider of innovative, reliable, and secure electronic bill presentment and payment services. CDG's integration between its consumer and enterprise billing and management solution, MBS, and Paymentus will be offered as an add-on service for MBS clients that will allow service providers the ability to support and process electronic payment forms beyond standard ACHs and credit cards, such as Venmo, Amazon Pay, PayPal, and Amazon Alexa voice-assistant payments.

As CDG's Vice President of Sales, Andrew Sabatuk points out, "Service providers right now are looking for ways to give their subscribers the ability to pay their bills through their preferred payment channels. The world where everyone paid their bills with cash or a check is gone. Only supporting basic ACH and credit payments can cost you customers these days, because certain consumers, especially Millennials, will align their purchasing decisions based on whether or not they can use their preferred payment method." Current clients interested in knowing more about MBS's integration with Paymentus should contact their Account Executive for more information.

About CDG: CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

About Paymentus: Paymentus is the premier provider of innovative, reliable, and secure electronic bill presentment and payment services for more than 1300 clients leading the Utility, Insurance, Consumer Finance, Health and Government industries. Our comprehensive eBilling and Payment Platform allows our clients to provide a unified customer bill-pay experience that includes online, mobile, IVR, text, kiosk, and agent-assisted channels, as well as a full range of customer communication options. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

[email protected]

SOURCE Communications Data Group

Related Links

http://www.cdg.ws

