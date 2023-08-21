CDG's New Public Cloud OSS/BSS Integration with Calix Cloud Enables Broadband Services Providers to Delight Their Customers

News provided by

Communications Data Group

21 Aug, 2023, 09:06 ET

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG), in partnership with Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is pleased to announce that CDG's cloud-based OSS/BSS solution, MBS, now seamlessly integrates with Calix Cloud®, enabling insights for Calix Support and Marketing Cloud persona-based views. Utilizing the Calix Cloud Subscriber Services Application Programming Interface (API) and CDG's API, the integration enables the auto registration and visibility of new and updated MBS subscribers and billing information in Calix Support and Marketing Cloud. The recently enhanced API improves automation and data accuracy and simplifies the creation and provisioning of subscriber broadband services for providers by reducing manual tasks.

Continue Reading

"We are excited to expand our integration with Calix and committed to creating single-pane experiences for providers and subscribers across the Calix and CDG platforms," said Mike Chalk, CDG's VP of Product Development. "Integrations like this, which open access and data flow between systems, are critical to BSPs focused on customer experience (CX) initiatives, because they improve the capabilities and reduce the response times for support staff and expand diagnostic and self-care tools for subscribers."

PRTC, a South Carolina-based telecommunications cooperative, is the initial joint customer to implement the new integration between CDG's MBS OSS/BSS platform and Calix Cloud Through the integration and flow of real-time subscriber billing information, PRTC support and marketing teams gain immediate access to insights to ensure an exceptional subscriber experience, while also automating and streamlining manual processes to help rapidly complete orders and provision services.

According to Chris Green, Director of Network Engineering at PRTC, "This breakthrough integration is empowering our business to create a truly differentiated experience both for our subscribers and our employees. Our subscribers are immersing themselves in the services we have taken to market, like APEX WIFI service, and the control they have over them, while our support personnel are seeing a reduction in both ISP support calls and support call duration."

"CDG and Calix share a common mission to help empower our customers and the subscribers they serve," said Skip Hirvela, Vice President of Sales Partnerships at Calix. "Our blossoming partnership with CDG underscores our joint commitment to helping BSPs of all sizes simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow value for their communities."

About CDG:
CDG provides cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS solutions for voice, video, data, and circuit services for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Our open architecture, operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Invoicing, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Calix:
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

Contact: Ryan Travaille
Phone: 217 402-3445
ryant@cdg.ws

Related Links
https://www.cdg.ws

SOURCE Communications Data Group

Also from this source

CDG Integration with Blue Planet Helps Conterra Networks Improve Efficiencies

Home Telecom Selects CDG's BSS/OSS Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.