CDI Labs Launches its SARS-CoV-2 (COVID19) service platform

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico and BALTIMORE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CDI Laboratories, Inc. announced the addition of its SARS-CoV-2 (COVID19) assay platform. The assays use CDI's VirScan service which can detect antibodies to 1345 individual viral strains representing species from 76 viral genera. This is coupled with CDI's 2 in 1 SARS-CoV-2 antigen microarray which contains overlapping SARS-CoV-2 peptides as well as full-length proteins. This will allow researchers, therapeutic developers, and vaccine developers, to analyze human serum for all known viruses as well as epitope level data on COVID19 antibodies. In addition, CDI has added the COVID19 S and N proteins to CDI's HuProtTM proteome microarray. CDI's VirScan is the first commercial use of the incredibly powerful PhIP-seq technology (Xu, George J et al. SARS-COV-2 "Viral immunology. Comprehensive serological profiling of human populations using a synthetic human virome." Science (New York, N.Y.) vol. 348,6239 (2015): aaa0698. doi:10.1126/science.aaa0698). These portfolio additions further strengthen CDI as a global leader in patient-derived antibody biomarker discovery.

(see https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=AYbtPRinbyE&feature=emb_title)

The VirScan SARS-CoV-2 platform and HuProtTM SARS-CoV-2 are particularly useful In tandem for discovering biomarkers to differentiate clinical trial cohorts for vaccine development. As well as identifying patient-derived antibodies to be developed into therapeutics. This platform also allows direct analysis of the effects caused by SARS CoV-2 infection, that can be developed into COVID19 therapeutics, other immunotherapies and in cross-reactivity assessment of antibodies as research reagents.

"We feel CDI's COVID19 assay platform will significantly enable detailed interrogation of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development and the terrible effects of this virus caused by severe inflammatory responses (i.e.cytokine storm, Kawasaki-like syndrome, etc.) which is purported to be the cause of a significant amount of the deaths associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection," said Scott Paschke, CDI VP. "Furthermore, our platform can enable vaccine developers to closely monitor the immunological effects of vaccines under development and aid in trial cohort development."

About CDI – CDI is a privately-owned biotechnology corporation, that focuses on contract research services to enable R&D of future therapeutic and diagnostic tools to proceed more rapidly and cost-effectively. The Company exports products and offers services worldwide and is rapidly expanding its client base and its academic and industrial collaborations.

For more information, visit https://cdi.bio/ or https://antygen.com/

Media Contact:

Scott Paschke, VP

CDI Laboratories Inc

518-534-2881 (direct)

[email protected]

SOURCE CDI Laboratories