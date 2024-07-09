CDI Labs Launches New VirScan, HuScan, and MouseScan Services for Massively Multiplexed Analysis of Serum Antibodies

New Services use Phage Display Immunoprecipitation Sequencing (PhIP-Seq) to Provide Groundbreaking High-throughput, Proteome-wide Seromic Analysis

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CDI Labs Canada Inc., a leading provider of services for proteome wide antibody profiling and target identification, today announced the launch of its VirScan®, HuScan®, and MouseScan™ services. These services utilize phage display immunoprecipitation sequencing (PhIP-Seq), a powerful method of multiplexed analysis that combines next-generation proteomics with high-throughput DNA sequencing, to provide researchers with unparalleled insights into the intricate connection between antibodies and diseases. With these new services researchers can now unravel the unique history of an individual's viral exposures, conduct proteome-wide autoantibody profiling, and discover potential biomarkers all in a single-well assay with quantitative sequencing readouts.

"The importance of high-throughput serology is being recognized more than ever, and proteome scale tools and services allow scientists to cast the widest possible net for their studies," said Barney Saunders, PhD, CEO of CDI Labs, Inc. "Our customers believe that antibodies hold vital information that can lead to a better understanding of human diseases and conditions, and we believe that these new libraries will help them find critical answers faster."

VirScan allows researchers to determine the specific antibodies created in response to a person's lifetime of viral exposures. The VirScan PhIP-Seq library is designed to identify antibodies versus >68,000 annotated viral protein sequences from most known proteins from human, mammalian, other vertebrate, mosquito-borne, tick-borne, and other viral genomes. VirScan contains a library consisting of >480,000 unique peptide sequences.

HuScan and MouseScan services allow for the analysis of samples (serum, plasma, CSF, etc.) for the presence of autoantibodies against a full RefSeq human or mouse proteome in a single-well assay with quantitative sequencing readouts. The HuScan PhIP-Seq library contains >730,000 unique peptide sequences that represent a full human proteome of >48,000 proteins and protein isoforms. The MouseScan PhIP-Seq library contains >480,000 unique peptide sequences that represent a full murine proteome of ~50,000 proteins and protein isoforms.

VirScan, HuScan and MouseScan PhIP-seq service services are offered exclusively through CDI Labs Canada which is based in Toronto, Ontario.

About CDI Laboratories, Inc.

CDI Laboratories, a proteome-technologies company, is a pioneer in the field of Seromics, empowering researchers to decipher the causative link of autoantibodies to disease and enabling them to create breakthrough treatments and diagnostics. CDI provides transformational tools and services for proteome-wide, autoantibody profiling and target identification, including the HuProt™ Human Proteome Array, the world's largest collection of full-length proteins, and a portfolio of PhIP-Seq services consisting of VirScan, HuScan and MouseScan. CDI Laboratories also manufactures individual monoclonal antibodies, and synthesizes proteins at scale for high throughput screening and other applications. To learn more about the latest services and technologies offered by CDI Laboratories, please visit our website at cdilabs.com.

VirScan and HuScan are registered trademarks of CDI Laboratories, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All products described herein are intended FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY and NOT FOR USE IN DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES.

