CDI Labs' Monoclonal Antibody Development Pipeline featured in Nature Methods

The paper gives a detailed description of the collaborative effort between CDI Laboratories and the Labs of Dr. Seth Blackshaw, Dr. Heng Zhu and Dr. Jef Boeke, as well as many others (see http://rdcu.be/JnJI ).

A number of recent articles and commentaries published in high impact journals detail the problems with antibody cross-reactivity, which impacts data relevancy and results in a significant amount of time and money wasted on poor antibodies. In addition, there is growing demand from the NIH regarding the need for antibody standardization, to ensure that reagents used in publications are actually detecting their intended targets. Antibodies are among the most commonly employed biological research reagents, valued as tools used primarily to identify and/or isolate molecules of interest. It is also becoming clear that they are the cause of many problems regarding data interpretation, and may hinder researchers' abilities to reach unambiguous conclusions (Baker M. (2015) Reproducibility crisis: Blame it on the Antibodies. Nature 521: 274-276). CDI's patented method helps to alleviate this reproducibility problem by producing antibodies that are truly specific to its intended target. By first testing the candidate antibodies against most of the human proteome, only antibodies proven to be specific are then released through CDI's pipeline.

"CDI is very proud of its collaboration between all the great labs featured in this current Nature Methods paper," said Scott Paschke, CDI Vice President. "The fact that many antibodies used in life science research are less than monospecific is a huge problem. CDI has developed a very robust monoclonal antibody pipeline, using its protein microarray expertise, to help alleviate the problem of non-specific antibody binding."

About CDI - A privately-owned biotechnology corporation, CDI Labs focuses on protein/antibody microarray design, production, and custom assay services. CDI's flagship - HuProt™ - is the most comprehensive human proteome microarray in the industry, allowing thousands of protein interactions to be profiled in parallel. HuProt™ enables R&D of future therapeutic and diagnostic tools to proceed more rapidly and cost-effectively. The HuProt™ arrays are available for purchase by labs with in-house microarray scanning capability. Alternatively, CDI's Discovery Services division offers contract assay design, research, bioinformatics and custom-configured microarray production on a per-project basis. CDI's FastMAb® hybridoma development service addresses the urgent need for monoclonal antibodies with unprecedented specificity, for detecting research, diagnostic or therapeutic targets. FastMAb® antibodies are evaluated for specificity on HuProt™ arrays. The Company exports products worldwide and is actively expanding its clientele base and academic and industrial collaborations.

For more information, visit cdi-lab.com

Media Contact:

Scott Paschke, Vice President

CDI Laboratories Inc

518-534-2881 (direct)

scott.paschke@cdi-lab.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdi-labs-monoclonal-antibody-development-pipeline-featured-in-nature-methods-300621239.html

SOURCE CDI Laboratories