CDI Names Joe Sloan as North American Sales Director

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Devices Inc. (CDI), the premier North American pipeline pig tracking manufacturing and company today announced the appointment of Joe Sloan as North American Sales Director. In his new role, Sloan will be responsible for developing American and Canadian sales and assisting in launching CDI's newest product lines as well as growing the company's overall footprint across the U.S. and globally.

Sloan brings more than 20 years of oil & gas pipeline pigging and tracking experience to CDI with 18 years spearheading sales at T.D.Williamson. Most recently, he was North American Sales Manager at EnviroCal. While at EnviroCal, Sloan worked to expand sales throughout the United States.

"Joe is an innovator in oil and gas pipeline pigging sales and has worked with some of the most well-known pipeline companies," said Eric Farqué, owner & VP of Sales at CDI. "His experience is aligned with CDI's shared values, and we see countless opportunities for development into our upcoming new product lines."

"I am very excited for this new opportunity with CDI, a company that has dominated and thrived for many years in the oil and gas pipeline pigging arena," said Sloan. "I am looking forward to nurturing current relationships and developing new relationships with customers across the country and globally."

Coming Up In 2021

CDI is expanding its product line and service in 2021 with cutting-edge pipeline pig tracking equipment that virtualizes the pig tracking experience into a browser or a smart phone with Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Field operators and managers will have the ability to track their devices from anywhere in the world in a standard web browser. An innovative UI will make scheduling, organizing and tracking pipeline pigs a powerful and intuitive experience. This new line of products from CDI aims to revolutionize pig tracking, as well as to increase the efficiency of pig runs, add better data collection and more reliable and sustainable solutions to match our ever-changing global environment.

About CDI

CDI is a family owned and operated business located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma just 12 miles from downtown Tulsa. Incorporated in 1982, CDI has been proudly manufacturing, renting and selling our products for over 38 years.

