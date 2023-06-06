CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Jazz, Stoke, Epygenix, Zogenix, UCB Pharma, Takeda, Eisai, Longboard, Marinus

The dynamics of the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, CDKL5 deficiency disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the International Foundation for CDKL5 Research, although rare, the occurrence is believed to be ~1:40,000-60,000 live births, making it one of the most common forms of genetic epilepsy.

live births, making it one of the most common forms of genetic epilepsy. Globally, leading CDKL5 deficiency disorder companies such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, Epygenix, Zogenix, Inc., UCB Pharma, Takeda, Eisai Inc., Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Amicus Therapeutics, Ovid Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, and others are developing novel CDKL5 deficiency disorder drugs that can be available in the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel CDKL5 deficiency disorder drugs that can be available in the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market in the coming years. Some key therapies for CDKL5 deficiency disorder treatment include GWP42003-P, STK-001, EPX-100, ZX008, Soticlestat, Lorcaserin, LP352, Ganaxolone, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major CDKL5 deficiency disorder market share @ CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Report

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Overview

CDKL5 deficiency disorder is a rare form of developmental epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) caused by alterations in the CDKL5 gene. CDD has been designated as a DEE since the genetic mutation produces both epileptic activity and significant developmental disability. CDKL5, also known as serine/threonine-protein kinase 9 (STK9), was initially discovered as a disease-causing gene in 2004. The most common CDKL5 deficiency disorder symptoms are epileptic seizures that begin early in life, epileptic spasms that frequently occur without hypsarrhythmia, multiple types of seizures, limited ability to walk, limited hand skills, lack of eye contact, constipation, sleep difficulties, intellectual disability, and so on. Clinical presentation is used to make the CDKL5 deficiency disorder diagnosis, which is then validated by molecular genetic testing for CDKL5 mutations or multigene panel testing for early-onset epilepsy.

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

The CDKL5 deficiency disorder epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CDKL5 deficiency disorder patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The CDKL5 deficiency disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Prevalent Cases

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Gender-specific Prevalence

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Clinical Manifestation-specific Prevalent Cases

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Treated Cases

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Treatment Market

The biology of the CDKL5 protein and its absence is currently so poorly understood that there are much fewer investigational therapeutics being researched. The discovery of causal mutations in the CDKL5 gene on the X chromosome has resulted in the development of many therapeutic options for treating and eventually curing the disease. First, medicines to replace the defective gene or protein with a functional version are being developed; this strategy has proven successful for several disorders caused by a single gene mutation. Second, using transformational technologies such as CRISPR-mediated site-directed DNA alteration, targeted genome editing to fix the mutation in afflicted cells has been proposed. Third, techniques are being developed to target the reactivation of the unmutated CDKL5 gene on the silenced X chromosome in girls, a process known as X reactivation. Finally, attempts are underway to find medications produced for other diseases that may be useful against one or more of the symptoms of CDKL5 deficiency utilizing bioinformatics and systems biology approaches. Individuals with Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder currently have no curative or particular medicines available, therefore medical therapy is symptomatic and supportive.

Several drugs (anticonvulsant monotherapy) are indicated to manage CDKL5 symptoms, and surgical procedures are used when medication is ineffective. In many situations, physical symptoms of CDKL5 can be eased and managed with a comprehensive treatment plan that includes occupational therapy, speech therapy, and visual therapy. Dietary changes, such as the ketogenic diet, have shown inconsistent improvement in some people with autistic tendencies. These strict dietary adjustments, however, must be implemented under close medical supervision and can be taxing on families. Physiotherapy/physical treatment can also help to improve overall muscle tone, trunk stability, strength, balance, foot deformity prevention, foot alignment, and heel cord lengthening.

To know more about CDKL5 deficiency disorder treatment, visit @ CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Treatment Drugs

Key CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Therapies and Companies

GWP42003-P: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc

EPX-100: Epygenix

ZX008: Zogenix, Inc./UCB Pharma

Soticlestat: Takeda

Lorcaserin: Eisai Inc.

LP352: Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for CDKL5 deficiency disorder @ Drugs for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Treatment

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market are expected to change in the coming years. The increase in awareness and technology, the increasing prevalent population of the disease, perks related to rare diseases, and others are fueling the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market growth. Moreover, the expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market. The poor prognosis of the disease and the limited understanding of the disease mechanism are the two prominent factors affecting the growth of the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market. Furthermore, the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the CDKL5 deficiency disorder market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Companies Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, Epygenix, Zogenix, Inc., UCB Pharma, Takeda, Eisai Inc., Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Amicus Therapeutics, Ovid Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, and others Key CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Therapies GWP42003-P, STK-001, EPX-100, ZX008, Soticlestat, Lorcaserin, LP352, Ganaxolone, and others

Scope of the CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about CDKL5 deficiency disorder drugs in development @ CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Key Insights 2. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Report Introduction 3. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Overview at a Glance 4. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Treatment and Management 7. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Marketed Drugs 10. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Analysis 12. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Pipeline

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key CDKL5 deficiency disorder companies, including UCB S.A., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Amicus Therapeutics, Ovid Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, among others.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Insights – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor companies, including Syros Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Aucentra Therapeutics, Nuvation Bio, MEI Pharma, Vincerx Pharma, Chordia Therapeutics, Genor Pharma, among others.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 1 (CDK1) Inhibitor Pipeline

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 1 (CDK1) Inhibitor Pipeline Insights – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key cyclin-dependent kinase-1 inhibitor companies, including Nuvation Bio, MEI Pharma, Vincerx Pharma, Chordia Therapeutics, among others.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 Inhibitor Pipeline

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 Inhibitor Pipeline Insights – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor companies, including Merck & Co, Kronos Bio, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, AstraZeneca, Kino Pharma, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, MEI Pharma, Syros Pharmaceuticals, BioTheryX, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP