CDL 1000 Appoints Former Uber Executive Andrew Greco as Global Director of Carrier Procurement

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CDL 1000, a leading technology and third-party logistics company, announced former Uber Freight executive Andrew Greco's appointment as its Global Director of Carrier Procurement. In this role, Greco will bring the innovative mindset of Uber's operating procedures and creative solutions to the shipping and logistics industry. His primary focus is to build a team that embodies a carrier-first mentality. He will report to CDL 1000 founder and CEO Andrew Sobko.

"Greco's five years at Uber Freight and five years at Echo Global Logistics enables us to build a new level of trust with our carrier and driver partners," said Sobko. "The logistics and shipping industry is a well-established space that is being forced to take a hard look at itself during the ongoing supply chain crisis. CDL 1000 is stepping out of the old processes and will continue to make key hires from the tech industry as we grow."

During the supply chain crunch, CDL 1000 has continued to grow. The company has partnered with more than 150 individual contractors and deployed more than 10,000 small trucking companies to amplify its reach. The company is also making strategic business decisions including key hires like Greco. CDL 1000 currently has three offices and multiple government and national contracts – many for large, big-box customers. The company plans to hire nearly 200 more employees in the first half of 2022.

"One big takeaway from my time at Uber is in their capacity management and acquisition strategy," said Greco. "Uber's carrier expansion and acquisition model allowed us to onboard owner-ops and smaller fleets in regional markets. Here at CDL 1000, we're going to be looking for new ways to partner with similar drayage and over-the-road carriers in 2022. Expanding on this experience will help us build new strategies around untapped capacity."

CDL 1000 provides a wide range of AI-driven technology and cutting-edge end-to-end capacity solutions. Its strategic truck brokerage and intermodal solutions efficiently and effectively move freight throughout the supply chain across the U.S.

ABOUT CDL 1000:

CDL 1000, Inc., is an AI-driven third-party logistics and supply chain solution company handling the full logistical processes between customers worldwide from every point of entry. CDL 1000 combines Augmented Intelligence, human intelligence and AI automated processes. By implementing AI solutions, the company does its job quickly while reducing human error and creating massive cost savings. Artificial and Augmented Intelligence solutions provide an easier and more affordable solution for export customers to help drayage trucking companies to street turn their containers and increase loaded ratio from 50% to over 80%. By matching import and export moves, CDL 1000 Smart Logistics technology is set to save the industry over $20 billion in the U.S. and over $40 billion worldwide.

