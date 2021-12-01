CDL 1000 Supports World Leaders Forum with General Petraeus

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDL 1000 CEO and co-founder Andrew Sobko joined the conversation at the 10th anniversary of the World Leaders Forum hosted at Judson University in November. The forum brings some of the world's most recognizable leaders to the Chicago area to connect with community and businesses.

"It was an incredible opportunity to hear the insights this year's keynote speaker, General Petraeus," said Sobko. "As CDL 1000 continues to grow and provide solutions across industries, including government and military spaces, hearing the general's perspective on our current relationships with places like China and Afghanistan was very impactful."

Sobko and CDL 1000 have sponsored the World Leaders Forum, including the series Conversations with Mark Vargas and this summer's talk with actor and entrepreneur Terrence Howard. "Access to these important leaders and change makers is important as Chicago continues to be a region where growth and innovation excel," said Sobko.

The forum also funds Judson University scholarships focused on leadership development.

Mark Vargas, forum host and Judson alum (2004), serves as a senior political advisor and head of the government division for CDL 1000 and interviewed Petraeus. Vargas said he was proud of CDL 1000's support and engagement with the forum and noted that it is a very special opportunity for business leaders in the Chicago region. Bringing exposure to these insights and networks only helps our economic and leadership development creates a rising tide for all.

ABOUT CDL 1000:

CDL 1000, Inc., is a technology AI-driven, asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) leader. Based in Chicago, Ill., CDL 1000 is a one-stop-shop supply chain solution company handling the full logistical processes between customers worldwide from every point of entry. CDL 1000 combines Augmented Intelligence and human intelligence with AI automated processes. By implementing more Augmented Intelligence solutions, this ultimately allow the company as logistics professionals to do its job quickly while reducing human error and creating massive cost savings.

Artificial and Augmented Intelligence solutions provide an easier and more affordable solution for export customers to help drayage trucking companies to street turn their containers and increase loaded ratio from 50% to over 80%. By matching import and export moves, CDL 1000 Smart Logistics technology is set to save the industry over $20 billion in the United States and over $40 billion worldwide.

