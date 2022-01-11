CDM Dance & Music's Arts Audition Preparation Program Hailed as Success

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDM Dance & Music is being hailed for its special program that gives students the proper preparation required when applying for an arts school audition, a service highly recognized for its effectiveness.

The Arts Audition Preparation Program (AAPP) is specifically designed to help students looking to enroll in a Drama, Dance, or Music program at an arts school by providing the specialized training needed to allow an applicant to enter an audition with full confidence of his or her abilities.

The AAPP program is a two-tiered, multi-disciplined strategy that includes specialized classes, private sessions and filming sessions.

"We are so proud of all of our students that have successfully gone through this program to move on to bigger challenges," said CDM Dance & Music spokesperson Victoria Marshman. "It means so much to us to have played a small, yet pivotal, role in their early formation as artists."

Through the AAPP program, CDM Dance & Music has made a tremendous impact upon alumni such as Julia Mak, Judy Luo, and Ebe Lau.

"As a dancer, CDM has helped me discover my own artistic voice, and ignited a passion within myself that informed my movement and dancing," said Mak, a Toronto-based dance artist that has performed in festivals like Bloom Fest and The Garage TO.

Luo, a professional dancer working with the UK-based Rambert2 dance group, referred to CDM as "a second family," a sentiment further echoed by Lau.

"There was a lot of love and support from everyone, and it was very rewarding to perform and compete with others," said Lau, a Toronto-based artist that has created dance films.

AAPP students have been accepted into and graduated from programs and professional dance schools that include:

SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance, NY

The Joffrey Ballet School

Royal Winnipeg Ballet School

To accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines, the AAPP program is fully able to help students prepare for the virtual/video auditions requested by some schools.

"From all that I've accomplished at CDM over the years, the AAPP is one of the most rewarding things that I'm extremely proud to have been a part of," said CDM Dance & Music spokesperson Victoria Marshman. "We know it makes a difference in a young artist's life, and we're happy to have been there to give them the extra push they needed."

The AAPP program is currently accepting new applicants. To learn more about the AAPP program, please click here .

