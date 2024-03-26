CDNetworks Bolsters Its Presence in Latin America as Regional Traffic Reaches Tbps-Level Milestone

Witnessing the Burgeoning Growth of Media & Entertainment Consumption, CDNetworks Envisions Infusing Renewed Vitality into Latin America's Internet Landscape.

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move signaling its bullish outlook on digital transformation, CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, announces a strategic expansion of its investments across Latin America. This initiative aligns with the company surpassing the Tbps internet traffic milestone in the region, reinforcing confidence in its strategic investments to expand its network infrastructure and enhance its security framework.

Achieving a Tbps-Level Traffic Milestone

As a leading edge service provider that established deep roots in Latin America over the years and played a significant role in the region, CDNetworks has reached a significant milestone of Tbps-level traffic by aligning its services strategically with the interests of Latin America's youthful demographic, particularly in the media & entertainment and e-commerce sectors. This achievement is not only a direct response to the region's historical trend of exponential digital growth, but also showcases CDNetworks' unwavering commitment to improving Latin America's digital infrastructure, ultimately fostering the efforts that have resulted in this leap in traffic growth.

CDNetworks Expansion Footprint in Latin America

Leveraging close long-term partnerships with nearly 40 ISPs in Latin America, such as Claro, Telefónica, and Telecom Argentina, CDNetworks, in the past few years, has established dozens of Points of Presence (PoPs) in key countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Ecuador. This investment differentiates CDNetworks as one of the few edge service providers capable of building a rich array of its own PoPs in Latin America. Building on this achievement, CDNetworks, in 2024, plans to further solidify its network in 2024 by introducing additional PoPs, specifically targeting over 3 in Central America and 5 in Latin America, to further improve network availability and performance across the region. This expansion will help organizations better handle traffic spikes and meet the challenges of 2024—a year filled with significant sporting events—along with aggressively growing bandwidth demands that continue to increase year over year.

Amid the swift surge in bandwidth demand, the Latin American region confronts an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. To address this challenge, CDNetworks is prepared to substantially boost its investments in 2024, establishing local scrubbing centers in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and other countries in the region. These centers will significantly enhance the region's digital infrastructure by providing robust protection against DDoS attacks and ensuring uninterrupted service for online platforms. This initiative marks a significant step in CDNetworks' commitment to driving digital transformation across Latin America, reinforcing the security and performance of the digital ecosystem and setting a new benchmark for excellence in the region's online services.

Infrastructures To Be Built in 2024

1 PoP in Paraguay

2 PoPs in Mexico

1 PoP in Peru

1 PoP in Colombia

3 Local Scrubbing Centers ( Brazil , Chile , and Peru )

, , and ) Hundreds of Gbps Capacity Expansion for Each Area

Reflecting on the strategic operation expansion's importance for CDNetworks in Latin America, Doyle Deng, the Head of Global Marketing and Product at CDNetworks, expressed enthusiasm about the company's role in the region's digital transformation: "We feel very excited about the digital transformation unfolding in Latin America. With our strategic investments in network infrastructure and security-related resources, we are confident that CDNetworks will empower organizations to capitalize on our superior network performance, accelerated content delivery, and robust, comprehensive protection services. This endeavor is set not only to further unlock and harness the immense potential within the region's broad digital populations, but also to make a substantial impact on the digital transformation journey of organizations across Latin America."

Looking ahead, CDNetworks envisions its Latin American expansion as a cornerstone of its localization strategy. By investing in local infrastructure and support teams worldwide, the company paves the way for unprecedented growth and breakthrough innovations in the region. This strategic move not only underscores CDNetworks' unwavering commitment to Latin America, but also highlights its ambitious role in shaping the future of digital connectivity on a global scale.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks embraces the new era of Edge and takes it to the next level by using the Edge as a service to deliver the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero trust security, and colocation services – all of which are uniquely designed to spur business innovation. To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

