CDNetworks: Building Edge as a Service

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks , the global-leading CDN provider, presented at a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)-hosted webinar last week. During the webinar Dr. Bin Ni, CTO of CDNetworks, stated that "edge computing has been recognized as the next big thing in the IT industry. As such, CDNetworks remains dedicated to building edge as a service and making our resources available at global edge locations for developers and technicians."

CNCF is a Linux Foundation project founded in 2015. It is supported by over 500 members to help build and shape the cloud native environment. Cloud native technologies enable companies to create and run scalable applications in various ecosystems. Typical technology examples include containers, micro-services, service meshes, immutable infrastructure, and declarative APIs.

These technologies extend to edge computing, where computing power synchronizes with and gets closer to end-users by combining the benefits of a hybrid of Edge-Cloud platform. With the help of cloud native, edge computing can achieve integrated application distribution, large-scale application delivery, control, and DevOps on a massive scale.

Research and Markets' report shows the edge computing market surpassed US$3.91Bn in 2019 and is forecasted to increase 14.2% CAGR from 2020 to 2028. Similarly, Gartner stated that by 2022, more than 50% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside data centers and clouds.

CDNetworks' journey toward edge computing began in 2015. Today CDNetworks has deployed its cloud container software based on Kubernetes to its worldwide Points of Presence to make resources available to developers at edge locations. With this approach, developers can build and run applications in their own container and Kubernetes environments. For users, the enormous bandwidth and ultra-low latency delivered by edge computing platform unlock applications that had been limited by centralized resource-constrained clouds.

Edge computing is a decentralized approach for delivering content that is being driven by IoT, AI, cloud gaming, augmented reality, and other latency-sensitive use cases and applications. Instead of competing with the conventional cloud, "edge computing coexists with it," Dr. Ni said. "Aany application designed for the cloud will need to be re-architected to take full advantage of the new features introduced by the edge." Edge computing empowers automation and low-latency interaction so that massive data can be filtered and processed locally. In this way, enterprises can leverage edge in ways that a centralized cloud cannot achieve due to distance, bandwidth, costs, disconnection, and other network issues.

Click here for the recorded webinar .

About CDNetworks

CDNetworks is a leading global Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider with fully integrated cloud and edge solutions offering unparalleled speed, security, and reliability for prompt delivery of data and web content. The company ensures a fast and secure web experience for any devices, anywhere.

Media Contact

CDNetworks Co. Ltd

[email protected]

www.cdnetworks.com

SOURCE CDNetworks

Related Links

http://www.cdnetworks.com

