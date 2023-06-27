CDNetworks Integrates Its Media Delivery Platform with Irdeto's Digital Rights Management (DRM) to Offer a One-stop Digital Content Protection Experience for Content Creators and Distributors

Adding DRM further enhances CDNetworks' media security offering and is expected to deliver higher levels of digital content protection for customers across all business sectors, especially those in the OTT/education field.

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, an APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today announces its partnership with Irdeto to integrate CDNetworks' media delivery platform with built-in DRM capabilities. This integrated solution provides content creators and distributors with one-stop digital content protection for their video streaming business.

Synergizing CDNetworks' video streaming with DRM capabilities into an integrated solution gives content creators and distributors the power to maximize the engagement and revenue potential of their video service by safeguarding digital content against illegal streaming activities. The benefits are clear, empowering content creators and distributors to use CDNetworks for their DRM and media delivery requirements, without having to integrate separate third-party DRM systems and configure authorization on the CDNetworks' platform. This streamlining accelerates DRM implementation and reduces the amount of effort required for integration.

"With the rise of digital media piracy, DRM has become an essential tool for content creators and distributors. By adding this technology to our platform, we now have more comprehensive ways to help our clients protect their valuable content and ensure that it is accessed only by authorized users," said Doyle Deng, Head of Global Marketing and Product of CDNetworks. "We are excited to announce our cooperation with Irdeto to further enhance our media security capabilities. This integration reinforces our commitment to delivering the fastest and most secure digital experience at the Edge."

Highlights of CDNetworks' Built-in DRM Capabilities

Multi-DRM Capability: CDNetworks' built-in DRM meets the unique distribution needs of a variety of organizations that use various DRM systems for their streaming requirements. This support covers disparate devices running on various ecosystems such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and different streaming protocols — allowing customers to implement user-based security protection strategies according to their content needs.

CDNetworks' built-in DRM meets the unique distribution needs of a variety of organizations that use various DRM systems for their streaming requirements. This support covers disparate devices running on various ecosystems such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and different streaming protocols — allowing customers to implement user-based security protection strategies according to their content needs. Flexibility: CDNetworks' integrated DRM technology works seamlessly with other streaming platform technologies and is designed to easily integrate with various encoding, CDN, or player platforms, with minimal changes to the content distributor's workflow. This flexibility allows content distributors to update their providers hassle-free while, at the same time, allowing CDNetworks to deliver comprehensive media delivery services to its customers.

CDNetworks' integrated DRM technology works seamlessly with other streaming platform technologies and is designed to easily integrate with various encoding, CDN, or player platforms, with minimal changes to the content distributor's workflow. This flexibility allows content distributors to update their providers hassle-free while, at the same time, allowing CDNetworks to deliver comprehensive media delivery services to its customers. Scalability: CDNetworks' underlying DRM is sufficiently robust to handle spikes in users during high-demand events. High license delivery throughput coupled with low license-delivery latency allows the DRM to scale up effortlessly without problems or delays in delivering licenses. Additionally, CDNetworks has a highly efficient media distribution system that can handle large volumes of traffic and ensure uninterrupted playback. With over 200,000 servers and more than 2,800 Points of Presence (PoPs）in over 70 countries and regions, CDNetworks is uniquely qualified to provide real-time, high-quality live streaming to a large audience regardless of location or device.

CDNetworks' underlying DRM is sufficiently robust to handle spikes in users during high-demand events. High license delivery throughput coupled with low license-delivery latency allows the DRM to scale up effortlessly without problems or delays in delivering licenses. Additionally, CDNetworks has a highly efficient media distribution system that can handle large volumes of traffic and ensure uninterrupted playback. With over 200,000 servers and more than 2,800 Points of Presence (PoPs）in over 70 countries and regions, CDNetworks is uniquely qualified to provide real-time, high-quality live streaming to a large audience regardless of location or device. Customizable Security Setting: CDNetworks' built-in DRM provides customizable security settings that can be tailored to meet the specific needs of your business and the content being distributed. These controls allow you to adopt customized security strategies based on the type and level of protection required for different types of content.

CDNetworks' built-in DRM provides customizable security settings that can be tailored to meet the specific needs of your business and the content being distributed. These controls allow you to adopt customized security strategies based on the type and level of protection required for different types of content. Global Support: CDNetworks offers round-the-clock support to ensure that any DRM issues are resolved quickly and to your satisfaction, particularly when it comes to high-profile events.

With over 20 years of successful CDN and media delivery experience, CDNetworks boasts strong content delivery capabilities in the areas of video streaming and delivering high-quality video content to any device running any operating system in any location. CDNetworks' CDN performance consistently ranks #1 in Asia, with a clear lead over the competition. Never satisfied to rest on its laurels, CDNetworks continues to work with streaming services of many major events, including popular top-tier OTT platforms in Asia.

According to Andrew Bunten, COO for Video Entertainment at Irdeto, "Working with CDNetworks was a clear choice for us due to their expertise and reputation as an exceptional CDN provider in the APAC market. Their experience serving a variety of clients in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in the OTT sector, will help us expand quickly and effectively into new markets."

CDNetworks' partnership with Irdeto will strengthen its connection to the upstream and downstream communities, maximize the larger industrial ecosystem, and leverage its advantages of being a CDN provider in order to deliver an end-to-end superior user experience. Moving forward, CDNetworks will continue to seek partnerships with various upstream and downstream providers in the streaming industry to offer more end-to-end solutions.

