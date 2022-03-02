CDO Club CEO David Mathison Names "All 2020 U.S. CDOs" as U.S. Chief Digital Officer of the Year for 2020

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Mathison, CEO of the CDO Club and CDO Summit, today named "All 2020 U.S. CDOs" as U.S. Chief Digital Officer of the Year 2020, in recognition of the challenges facing CDOs during that turbulent year

The CDO Club is the world's largest community of C-suite digital, data, analytics, and technology leaders.

CDO Club CEO David Mathison with the award.

Mathison presented the award after the panel on "Practical Digital and Data Transformation: Lessons Across Industries" at the Alation Global CDO Summit on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

"2020 was the most turbulent year in the ten years since I founded the Chief Digital Officer community," said Mathison.

"CDOs across all industries and sectors faced the challenge of their lifetimes, from civil unrest to the pandemic. Chief Digital Officers delivered, making radical changes in real time while keeping their primary businesses running. They helped the country move from "in-hospital" treatments to telemedicine, from schoolhouses to remote learning, and helped us cope with everything from supply chain issues to personal protective equipment," he continued.

"In the past, we've given this award to just one individual per year, but that would be unfair to all the CDOs who made heroic sacrifices during that perilous year. Therefore, I am delighted to present, for the first time ever, this award to all those who were employed as Chief Digital Officers in the U.S. in 2020," said Mathison.

The event marked the ten-year anniversary of the CDO Summit, the first-ever event produced specifically for CDOs and CAOs, which held its inaugural event on February 28, 2013 at Thomson Reuters in New York City.

Previous U.S. Chief Digital Officer of the Year award winners include Atif Rafiq, President, Commercial & Growth for MGM Resorts International (2019), Fred Santarpia, Chief Digital Officer at Condé Nast (2018); Thomas Hjelm, Chief Digital Officer at NPR (2017); Linda Boff, Chief Marketing Officer at GE (2016); Adam Brotman, Chief Digital Officer at Starbucks Coffee Company (2015); Rachael S. Haot, Chief Digital Officer of New York City and New York State (2014); and Teddy Goff, Digital Director at Obama for America (2013).

U.K. Chief Digital Officer of the Year award winners have included Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Sainsbury's Argos (2016); Tanya Cordrey, Chief Digital Officer at Guardian News and Media (2015); and Mike Bracken, Chief Digital Officer at U.K.'s Government Digital Service (2014).

The EU Chief Digital Officer of the Year award winner was Patrick Hoffstetter, former Chief Digital Officer at Renault (2016).

Australian CDO of the Year award winners include Clive Dickens, former Chief Digital Officer at Seven West Media (2017); and Rebekah Horne, former Chief Digital Officer at Network Ten (2016).

