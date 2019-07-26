CDP Group named as a recommended supplier for cloud-integrated HCM systems by Gartner

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CDP Group was recently featured in Gartner HCM's latest newsletter. In the newsletter, CDP Group was featured as a recommended supplier for cloud-integrated HCM systems.

Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, predicts: "By 2025, 50 percent of the world's large enterprises will invest in cloud-integrated HCM systems for administrative, human resources and talent management. Cloud-integrated HCM systems have become mainstream. In 5 to 7 years, the system will become the core of human resource management in global enterprises.

The newsletter goes on to discuss the global trend of HCM, the digital transformation trend of Chinese companies' human resources, and the potential needs of HCM platforms in-depth with the view to providing strategic guidance for the future transformation of human resources management in large and medium-sized enterprises around the world.

The most recent newsletter explores the future trends of employee-centric human capital management services from the three dimensions of "Partners, Platform Products, Customer Practices," and detailed the operation of CDP Group's Ecosystem, which is based on "EcoSaaS one-stop digital technology platform HCM services."

About CDP Group

As an innovation leader in human capital management services, CDP Group created a brand-new service, a one-stop digital human capital management service, based on EcoSaaS technology platform. Since its establishment in 2004, CDP has invested by five of the world's leading investment institutions (Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Group, Investor AB, Broadband Capital, Sumitomo Group of Japan). CDP Group, following the core value of "Achievement of Enterprise, for The Benefit of Staff." and the brand philosophy of "enhance efficiency, optimize costs and the ultimate user experience." As a challenger in the field of human resources, CDP provides EcoSaaS eco-integration platform for enterprises, one-stop human capital management services and solutions for great welfare and great health. CDP EcoSaaS is a service platform for a new generation of highly integrated experiences that cover the entire employee benefits and lifecycle and provide the ultimate user experience. CDP one-stop human capital management service integrates payroll, social security, job optimization, and global services, CDP help enterprises to reduce the risk of enterprises by enhancing sustainability and replicability. Through using Great Welfare and Health Solution (FHBI), including platform integration, service integration, resource integration, CDP group assist the enterprises to enhance the engagement and loyalty by improving employee belonging and well-being. So Far, CDP has become a well-known company, who provided professional human capital management services to more than 1000 enterprises worldwide with over 1 million employees in more than 35 service industries.

