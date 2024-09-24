CDPQ acquires 25% of UK's First Hydro Company from Brookfield

Investment in a critical national infrastructure providing 76% of the United Kingdom's total pumped hydro storage capacity

MONTRÉAL and LONDON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CDPQ, a global investment group, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM) and its institutional partners, including its listed affiliate Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) (TSX: BEP.UN) (TSX: BEPC) (together "Brookfield"), to acquire its 25% stake in First Hydro Company, a critical electricity generation and storage facility in the United Kingdom. Engie is the majority shareholder who owns the remaining 75% of the company.

Responsible for the management and operation of two power plants at Dinorwig and Ffestiniog in the Snowdonia region of Wales, First Hydro offers a capacity of more than 2,000 MW, representing 76% of the total pumped hydro storage in the United Kingdom, making it a critical infrastructure to face the country's increasing needs of grid flexibility and stability.

"First Hydro is playing a critical role in helping the United Kingdom manage its national electricity system and meet its net zero commitment by providing renewable electricity and storage capabilities," said Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ's Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure. "This investment marks CDPQ's first foray into pumped hydro storage, and we are delighted to join forces with Engie, a longstanding partner for CDPQ and a world leader in the energy sector."

"We are pleased to have supported First Hydro throughout our ownership period including securing its long-term future through active management of the business. First Hydro will continue to provide considerable renewable power to the U.K. long into the future," said Ignacio Gomez-Acebo, Managing Director at Brookfield.

Financial close is expected by end of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and relevant consents and approval.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2024, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 452 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $1 trillion of assets under management. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield operates Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP, TSX: BEP), one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio totals over 34,000 megawatts and our development pipeline stands at approximately 200,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling.

