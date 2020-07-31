CDPQ pursues its globalization strategy, announces new structure for international activities

Marc-André Blanchard joins CDPQ as Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global

MONTRÉAL, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today presented an integrated structure for its international activities in order to have a global view on managing its presence in various regions around the world.

In this context, CDPQ announced the appointment of Marc-André Blanchard as Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global. In his new role, Mr. Blanchard will have direct responsibility for CDPQ's three main regional hubs outside of Canada: United States/Latin America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. He will lead activities in CDPQ's international offices and will be supported by the Executive Vice-President and Deputy Head of CDPQ Global, Anita George, whose expanded mandate will now cover all geographies. Previously, Ms. George served as Executive Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships – Growth Markets.

CDPQ adopts a more integrated approach

"After building multidisciplinary teams in Asia, Latin America, the United States and Europe, and increasing our international exposure by over $140 billion in five years, moving toward a more integrated structure is the natural next step in our evolution. Under Marc-André's leadership, and with Anita's support, this new structure will allow us to continue diversifying our portfolio and go to market with a cross-functional and global view, backed by strong leadership in Montréal and strengthened responsibilities in our key regional hubs and satellite offices," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ.

"With his experience in leading roles on the international stage, Marc-André is the ideal person for the position. He possesses a remarkable ability to develop and maintain business networks, understand regional specificities while mobilizing diverse teams located around the world under a shared vision. Marc-André has a strong sense of public service and commitment that is perfectly aligned with CDPQ's mandate. I firmly believe that he will be a major asset in expanding the reach of our institution—and Québec—in international markets," he added.

Mr. Blanchard is a lawyer and since 2016 has served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations in New York, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in fostering a closer alignment of capital and sustainable development objectives. From 2010 to 2016, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of McCarthy Tétrault, one of Canada's largest law firms. Prior to that, he was the firm's Managing Partner for Québec and was a legal advisor and strategist in several major lawsuits and business transactions.

In his new role, Mr. Blanchard will support CDPQ's Québec partner companies as they globalize, represent the organization with key stakeholders in international bodies and contribute to its visibility as a partner of choice in priority international markets. He will also ensure close coordination of the international teams with CDPQ's senior executives.

"It's an honour for me to join the CDPQ team and continue the work of recent years and further enhance the organization's international leadership. At the U.N., I witnessed first hand the impact that investors can have on major issues around the world, both through their choice of partners and investments and in advancing key themes, such as climate change and sustainable investment. I'm looking forward to working with CDPQ's local teams and to continue positioning this great Québec institution as a partner of choice in the markets, always to benefit its depositors, and to help create new international opportunities for our companies," said Marc-André Blanchard.

Mr. Blanchard will begin in his new role on September 8 and report to the President and Chief Executive Officer. He will sit on CDPQ's Investment-Risk Committee.

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at December 31, 2019, it held CA$340.1 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

