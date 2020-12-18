CDPQ to invest US$1 billion in Invenergy Renewables

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global institutional investor, today announced a US$1 billion commitment to Invenergy Renewables LLC (Invenergy), the largest private developer, owner and operator of wind and solar projects in North America, to further support the company in its expanded development activities and continued growth.

This commitment, in the form of new investment facilities, represents another important step in CDPQ's long-term partnership with Invenergy, which began nearly eight years ago with a stake in a portfolio of operating wind farms developed by the industry leader. In the year that followed, CDPQ acquired a direct stake in Invenergy, thus increasing its exposure to the development of renewable energy projects with a world-renowned partner. Over the years, CDPQ has gradually expanded its investments in the company.

Invenergy Renewables is an international leader in the development of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Invenergy has extensive expertise in the various segments of the industry's value chain, including in the development, construction, operations and maintenance of renewable energy projects.

"This new investment by CDPQ is the largest since we began our successful partnership with Invenergy in 2013," said Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ. "CDPQ is thrilled to put its constructive capital behind the men and women at Invenergy who passionately develop new renewable projects and thereby contribute to the climate transition."

"These additional investment facilities will accelerate Invenergy Renewables' growth and secure its industry leading position," said Jim Murphy, Invenergy President and Chief Operating Officer. "CDPQ has been a trusted and valued investment partner in our renewables business and we look forward to working together to continue the affordable, reliable, and environmentally beneficial transformation of the power sector."

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

Caisse de dépôt et de placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds for pension plans, as well as public and parapublic insurance plans. As at June 30, 2020, it held CAD 333.0 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

ABOUT INVENERGY RENEWABLES

We are innovators building a sustainable world. Invenergy Renewables and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Japan, Poland and Scotland. Invenergy has successfully developed approximately 25,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar and advanced energy storage projects. For more information, please visit www.invenergy.com.

