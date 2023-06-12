CDPQ: world's largest institutional investor in infrastructure

News provided by

CDPQ

12 Jun, 2023, 13:31 ET

MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CDPQ makes history by ranking first in the Global Investor 50, a showcase of the world's biggest institutional investors in infrastructure based on the size of their assets, compiled by Infrastructure Investor magazine.

CDPQ's Infrastructure portfolio consists of close to 40 businesses in 15 countries, featuring high-quality companies that are contributing to the fight against climate change and playing a major role in reducing the carbon intensity of our total portfolio, down 53% since 2017. The vast majority of these assets also provide a certain degree of protection against inflation.

CDPQ has been investing in infrastructure for nearly 25 years. The Infrastructure portfolio, created in 2010, was the group's fastest growing asset class between 2018 and 2022, reaching almost $55 billion.

"We are proud to receive this recognition, which reflects our growing ambitions in this important sector. With our unique model, CDPQ has been able to carve out a place alongside other major global players in infrastructure, an asset class that fills a strategic role in our total portfolio and is closely aligned with our sustainable investing approach. We see this as a distinguishing factor and a competitive advantage." 
-           Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer, CDPQ

"We've developed considerable infrastructure expertise in our investment and asset management teams over the years that has enabled us to construct a resilient and successful portfolio – that is also effective at diversifying our depositors' assets. Our local teams in eight offices have acquired strategic assets –particularly in renewable energy, telecommunications and transportation – that position us favourably in relation to global trends." 
-           Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure, CDPQ

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 402 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries

SOURCE CDPQ

Also from this source

GSoft announces CA$125 million investment from CDPQ to accelerate growth strategy

Yana Watson Kakar to join CDPQ as Managing Director and Head of Americas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.