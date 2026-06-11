CD&R Engages Former Enovis CEO as Operating Advisor

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD&R (or the "Firm") today announced that Matthew Trerotola, former Chief Executive Officer of Enovis Corporation, has been named an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds. In his new role, Matt will work closely with CD&R's healthcare and industrials investment teams, as well as the Firm's seasoned group of senior corporate leaders, to source and evaluate transactions, as well as support portfolio company management teams as they execute their value creation plans.

Matt joined Colfax Corporation (now Enovis) as CEO in 2015 and was named Chair in 2023. Under his leadership, Colfax – then a diversified industrials business – evolved into two focused growth companies: ESAB, a fabrication technology business, and Enovis, the medical technology business he went on to lead. From 2019 to 2025, Enovis was built into a global leader in key orthopedics segments. Over that same period, Matt oversaw 20 acquisitions alongside a successful rebranding and a wave of new product launches, doubling the business in scale while delivering high-single-digit organic growth. A key driver of that transformation was Enovis Growth Excellence, a specialized management system implemented to drive continuous improvement and accelerate innovation.

"Matt is already well known to CD&R and has spent his career positioning healthcare and industrial companies to perform better," said Ravi Sachdev, Partner at CD&R. "He is adept at building strong leadership teams and creating a culture where people do their best work. We believe these skills, along with his focus on innovation, make him an ideal fit for our investment activities in these key sectors."

"Working with CD&R is an exciting opportunity to build on the Firm's track record of corporate transformation," said Matt. "I admire the Firm's disciplined investment approach, operating expertise and distinctive culture. I look forward to contributing alongside the team to help create value across the portfolio."

Prior to joining Enovis, Matt was an Executive Vice President at DuPont, where he was responsible for $6.3 billion of revenue in high performance and electronic materials. He also held various positions of increasing responsibility at Danaher Corporation, including serving as Vice President and Group Executive for the $2.5 billion life sciences platform.

Matt serves on the boards of AptarGroup, Inc., Solstice Advanced Materials and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware. He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About CD&R

Founded in 1978, CD&R is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jon Selib

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SOURCE CD&R