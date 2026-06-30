CD&R Foundation Awards Grants to Five New York City Non-Profit Organizations Expanding Economic Opportunity

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD&R (or the "Firm") today announced that the CD&R Foundation (the "Foundation") has made grants totaling $4.5 million to five non-profit organizations in New York City, to be dispersed over the next four years. These organizations, identified as CD&R's Talent Solution Partners ("TSPs"), will support the Foundation's work to promote economic access and employment opportunity in the communities we aim to serve.

Since its inception in 2021, the Foundation has deployed approximately $50 million to 70 organizations in CD&R's local communities of New York City, London, and the broader U.S. and U.K. This latest round of grants is awarded to Building Skills NY, The Doe Fund, The Door, Fountain House and Marcy Lab School.

"We believe lasting opportunity begins by meeting people where they are and supporting them over the long term," said Randy Moore, President of the CD&R Foundation. "These five organizations represent a diverse range of approaches to addressing barriers to employment and economic mobility. We are pleased to welcome them to our New York City network and to support those they serve for years to come."

The TSPs were selected in partnership with CD&R's New York Foundation Grants & Service Council, which consists of CD&R partners and employees. The Foundation's New York-based 15-member council is a key component of the Foundation's governance with responsibility for reviewing applications, interviewing non-profit executive leadership and ultimately recommending a slate of TSPs with associated grant quantum for the Foundation Board of Directors' approval.

"The CD&R Foundation grew out of a fundamental belief that talent and opportunity should not be limited by circumstance," said Don Gogel, Chairman of both CD&R and the CD&R Foundation. "Five years after we established the Foundation, that belief has only deepened – borne out by the CD&R partners and employees who devote their time and expertise to these communities, far beyond the grants themselves. We are at once proud of what this Foundation, its partners and nonprofit organizations have built together and even more committed than ever about the work ahead to expand access to meaningful jobs and careers that will improve the lives of thousands of people, their families as well as their communities."

Details on the Foundation and mission statements for each of the New York City TSPs can be found below and at the following link: www.cdr.com/cdr-foundation.

Building Skills NY: Building Skills NY's mission is to prepare New York City's job seekers for construction careers while helping employers find a ready, willing, and able workforce. We leverage strong partnerships with both employers and community-based organizations to connect local talent to the jobs and training they need to sustain themselves and their families, build long-term careers, and contribute meaningfully to the city's economy.

The Doe Fund: The Doe Fund creates pathways from homelessness to lasting stability through paid work training, meaningful careers, housing, and individualized support.

The Door: The Door's mission is to empower young people to reach their potential by providing comprehensive youth development services in a diverse and caring environment.

Fountain House: Fountain House's mission is to create the community, innovation, and social change needed for people most impacted by mental illness to lead connected and healthy lives.

Marcy Lab School: The Marcy Lab School is reimagining higher education and workforce development with one critical mission: to create an alternative pathway to high-growth technology careers for young adults from underestimated backgrounds. We help recent high school graduates without college degrees accelerate their careers by building the skills, developing the habits, and accessing the network necessary to launch a rewarding career in the technology sector.

About CD&R

Founded in 1978, CD&R is a private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes effective stewardship and resilience. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn.

Contact:

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SOURCE CD&R