John Chiminski, Former Catalent Chair and CEO, to Serve as CD&R Operating Advisor

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD&R (or the "Firm") today announced that John Chiminski, former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Catalent, Inc., has been engaged as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds. John brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the healthcare, pharmaceutical and pharma services sectors and will advise the Firm on investment opportunities and value-creation initiatives within its healthcare vertical.

John led Catalent, Inc. as CEO from 2009 to 2015 and as Chair and CEO from 2016 to 2022, before serving as Executive Chair until June 2023. Over a nearly 15-year tenure, he transformed Catalent into a global Tier 1 contract development and manufacturing organization. He guided the company through its 2014 IPO and subsequent transition to a fully independent public company. Under his leadership, Catalent grew revenue at an 8% CAGR and more than quintupled its enterprise value to $18.5 billion, ahead of its $16.5 billion acquisition by Novo Holdings in 2024. Prior to Catalent, John spent more than 20 years at GE Healthcare in senior leadership roles across engineering, operations and global business units, including as President and CEO of GE Medical Diagnostics.

"John has spent his career building and scaling leading pharma services and healthcare technology businesses. His perspective, network and experience are what we want alongside us as we invest in the sector," said Sarah Kim, CD&R Partner. "We expect him to be a valuable resource for our teams and the management of the businesses we back."

"CD&R builds businesses in close partnership with management and with a focus on lasting growth, and that discipline drew me to the Firm," said John. "I look forward to helping the team find and strengthen healthcare companies poised to become global leaders."

John serves as a board member of QuidelOrtho and Radiology Partners, a Senior Advisor at Bourne Partners and a member of the SCW.AI Advisory Board and the Purdue Engineering Advisory Council. He earned a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a master's degree from Purdue University, both in electrical engineering, as well as an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About CD&R

Founded in 1978, CD&R is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jon Selib

(212) 407-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE CD&R