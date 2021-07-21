CDS Continues Global Expansion, Business Momentum With New Presence In India

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS , the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced it has expanded its global presence into India with new agreements in both the commercial and government sectors. The first CDS locations are in Mumbai and Bangalore, with plans to open a third later this year.



Building on strong double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2021, this expansion highlights the India IT market's appetite for comprehensive multi-vendor services. CDS' international supply chain and intelligent logistics, powered by the patented CDS Raytrix MVS platform, enabled a seamless market entry with the support of established global OEM partners.

Gartner estimates the Indian IT market to rebound strongly in 2021, with Data Center Systems spend expected to grow 8.3% annually to $3.7B, and IT Services to grow 8% annually to $15.8B. Overall, IT spending in India is expected to increase 7.3% over 2020, and continue a similar growth rate into 2022. DD Mishra, Senior Analyst Gartner noted in an April Economic Times article : "…even though the IT Budget remains under pressure, there is a great traction for growth, for cost optimisation and operational efficiency. So long as the initiatives revolve around all these things, the money will not be a challenge for the IT companies."

Dan Newton, CDS CEO, said, "CDS is in a rapid growth mode, and we carefully consider new markets in terms of our ability to provide world-class service hand-in-hand with our partners. India represents a large, rapidly rebounding IT market that is well-aligned with our go-to-market partners' presence and our enterprise data center heritage. We're excited to build on our strong global supply chain and logistics expertise to become a recognized multi-vendor services leader in India."

CDS has a strong presence in the North American, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America markets, and has seen impressive growth in all of its geographic regions, with monthly recurring revenue rising 24% on a year-to-year basis this year compared with the first half of 2020. New channel partners in Britain and Japan have also cemented the company's position in those markets over the last year.

