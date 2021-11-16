CDS Enhances Raytrix MVS Insight, Adding Integration with ServiceNow, Salesforce.com, Jira, SolarWinds

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced its next-generation Raytrix MVS Insight capability, offering advanced monitoring for a broad array of server, network, and storage environments and integration with leading ITSM providers. As a foundational component of exceeding SLAs for customers around the globe, CDS Raytrix MVS Insight supports thousands of devices and systems from all the major OEMs including HPE, Dell EMC, Hitachi, IBM, Fujitsu, Juniper, CISCO and Brocade.

CDS Raytrix MVS Insight feature highlights include:

Comprehensive monitoring at enterprise scale, from single device to thousands of systems

Effortless deployment, seamless usage

Holistic overview of monitored environment – across systems and locations

Broad array of notification methods, from SNMP to Slack

Alert correlation and predictive utilization normalization

Flexible alert filtering and scheduling to avoid network congestion

Backed by CDS world-class technical support

In addition to delivering advanced monitoring, CDS offers a comprehensive catalog of integrations with customer and partner environments to provide consistent support and automated alert handling. For customers with a monitoring solution already deployed and utilized, CDS Raytrix MVS will simply push your alerts to the CDS ServiceCloud portal. These integrations span the leading ITSM providers including ServiceNow, Salesforce.com, Jira, SolarWinds, ZenDesk, and more. Custom integrations can also be delivered using a Rest API.

CDS Raytrix MVS extends a full stack of capabilities to a wide range of different OEM hardware platforms, from midrange and high-end storage to leading server and networking products. CDS partners with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, rather than compete with them like third-party maintainers (TPMs).

Dan Newton, CEO of CDS, said, "Customer environments continue to grow in scale and complexity, so our ability to provide advanced monitoring must keep pace to deliver on SLAs, helping eliminate downtime and business disruption. Our latest Raytrix MVS Insight release meets the needs of today's hybrid environments, with the ability to scale well into the future. And, with our ability to integrate into a customer's ITSM environment, we can offer infinite flexibility in our service delivery."

Raytrix MVS Insight will be available later in Q4, and will be made available to customers and partners via the CDS ServiceCloud portal.

For more information on CDS's MVS capabilities, visit https://www.cds.net/ .

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

