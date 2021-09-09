CDS Expands Raytrix MVS Software Platform with Nebula™, Predictive SaaS Capability for Pro-Active IT Infrastructure Teams

CDS Raytrix MVS extends a full stack of capabilities to an extensive range of data center hardware platforms. Tweet this

Predictive intelligence on parts availability and time-to-site delivery

Automated log parsing, including ability to ingest secure logs

Real-time prompts on configuration issues / mismatches

Configuration summary delivery to remote tech support

Compatibility module identifies parts functional equivalency for aging parts

CDS Raytrix MVS extends a full stack of capabilities to an extensive range of data center hardware platforms, from midrange and high-end storage to leading server and networking products. CDS partners with the leading data center OEMs for global MVS delivery, rather than compete with them like third-party maintainers (TPMs).

"As we expand our global business with our OEM partners, it's vital that we continue to advance automation to scale our service delivery," said Chuck Cwirka, COO of CDS. "We remain laser-focused on helping enterprises use MVS to manage and accelerate their modernization efforts throughout the complete data center lifecycle. Nebula helps us streamline the entire planning process, delivers the right systems information to our support teams, and adds real-time intelligence to our global supply chain and logistics operation."

Nebula is now in active use in every geography, automatically processing over 300 logs per month, generating spares kits across over 60 product lines, and continuously updating the parts inventory. Nebula intelligence will soon be available to customers and partners via the CDS ServiceCloud portal.

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

