CDS Introduces Commit, New Channel Program to Bring Multi-Vendor Services to Leading Solution Providers' Portfolios

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today introduced Commit , a new global channel program aimed at helping solution providers bring the most advanced, comprehensive and complementary infrastructure services to their enterprise customers.

The new CDS Commit partner program features two tiers, each with competitive margins and partner benefits. CDS Commit will enable channel partners to:

Stand out with multi-vendor services that can help differentiate their offerings and expand value across the enterprise procurement lifecycle

Add value by supporting a customer's modernization efforts, defending against competitive threats and helping enterprises save money and optimize spend

Extend their reach with CDS' patented Raytrix MVS software platform, which can support enterprise storage, server and network equipment around the block or around the globe

Win more business with CDS' partner-first approach and decades of OEM relationships that bring peace of mind to any data center environment

CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has just been named CDS to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list as a Tech Pioneer. According to CRN, the annual list "recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments."

Daniel Newton, CEO of CDS, said, "We are a partner-first organization with decades of relationships with the world's leading OEMs across the server, storage and network landscape. Our new Commit program is our commitment to the channel partner community to bring our holistic approach, enhance their customers' experiences and extend their influence. With our patented Raytrix MVS platform, we are able to provide a broad range of services for all the leading enterprise storage, server and network equipment anywhere at any time. The rise of 5G and other innovative technologies continues to increase the speed and rate at which data is created, shared and consumed, further driving the modernization of data center network infrastructure. Multi-vendor services can play a major role, from accelerating customers' modernization efforts and optimizing their spend to helping solution providers defend against competitive threats."

Mike Boyd, Director of Sales, SLED/Finance at CDI, a leading IT solutions provider, said, "In working with CDS, we've experienced first-hand how their approach to multi-vendor services (MVS) has helped us add more value across the enterprise procurement lifecycle. Our partnership has given us added flexibility and account control with minimum fuss. We look forward to the continued partnership helping organizations of all sizes really take control of their data centers."

Stephen Van Der Ploog, President of Candoris, a technology integration firm delivering solutions to modernize infrastructure, said, "We are in the business of guiding customers through transformations. Our ability to leverage multi-vendor services (MVS) to optimize spend for those customers is a critical capability to help fund today's initiatives and tomorrow's plans. CDS's Commit partner program helps us get to market fast, differentiate our value, and ultimately win more business."

More information on the new CDS and the commit channel partner program can be found at https://www.cds.net/commit-partner-program .

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

