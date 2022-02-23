CDS Launches New Raytrix MVS Enterprise Pricing Module

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS, the leading provider of Multi-Vendor Services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced the launch of the new Raytrix MVS Enterprise Pricing Module which will enable partners to speed new revenue opportunities by generating pricing quotes more rapidly and automatically through direct access to the CDS pricing engine.

This new capability runs in the Azure cloud, and is able to leverage the powerful Microsoft AI model. Each new quote generated 'trains' the underlying model on parts, descriptions, and price. This ever-evolving model will then inform price and discount trends by product, OEM, and geography over time. For example, a sales rep entering partial information about a customer environment will see context added and blanks filled in to speed the process of generating a quote.

Dan Newton, CEO of CDS, said, "A little over a year after launching our Raytrix MVS platform, we continue to add capabilities that make it the most partner-friendly set of tools on the market. Now, by leveraging our Raytrix pricing module to create quotes based on their own custom price books, OEMs will be able to get the quotes they need for their data center maintenance much faster than normal industry standards. This will, in turn, give data center administrators more control over their budgets, and therefore their entire data centers."

Now supporting more than 600,000 enterprise data center SKUs across more than twenty OEMs, this second-generation cloud-based pricing engine ensures consistent, accurate quotes globally. Reducing turnaround to minutes instead of days, this new technology allows CDS to not only speed up its sales process, but also deliver quickly on partner SLAs.

CDS Raytrix MVS Enterprise Pricing Module also:

Enables a 60% increase in quote volume

Supports custom price books by partner, by geography

Is able to support bulk import and translation of 10K+ row of data center inventories

CDS and its Raytrix MVS platform extend a full suite of capabilities to a wide range of different OEM hardware platforms, from midrange and high-end storage systems to the most popular server and networking products. CDS partners with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis in a complementary fashion rather than competing against them the way TPMs do.

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

