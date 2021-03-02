CDS Launches Three New Services For Raytrix MVS Platform to Speed Onboarding, Cover Undiscovered Data Center Inventory, Provide Custom Warranty Extensions

CDS launches 3 new services for enterprise data center support that spans all major infrastructure brands and models. Tweet this

CDS RapidStart™ deploys advanced process standards and methodology to create the industry's fastest and most complete onboarding experience. Designed to speed the transition to CDS care within an industry-leading 30 days, CDS RapidStart is a repeatable and efficient onboarding workflow that ensures proper communications, information transfer and technical requirements are completed in the most timely and successful manner available.

deploys advanced process standards and methodology to create the industry's fastest and most complete onboarding experience. Designed to speed the transition to CDS care within an industry-leading 30 days, CDS RapidStart is a repeatable and efficient onboarding workflow that ensures proper communications, information transfer and technical requirements are completed in the most timely and successful manner available. CDS CoverageNow™ identifies and provides coverage for unknown or undiscovered data center inventory -- storage, network and server equipment -- to minimize the risk of service transitions and align coverage across the data center environment. This helps customers address the risk of undiscovered systems that are no longer covered by warranty or maintenance. For those organizations that don't have the time or resources to produce a complete data center inventory, CDS DiscoveryNow™ conducts a thorough discovery and documentation process to identify all gaps and minimize risk.

identifies and provides coverage for unknown or undiscovered data center inventory -- storage, network and server equipment -- to minimize the risk of service transitions and align coverage across the data center environment. This helps customers address the risk of undiscovered systems that are no longer covered by warranty or maintenance. For those organizations that don't have the time or resources to produce a complete data center inventory, conducts a thorough discovery and documentation process to identify all gaps and minimize risk. CDS Warranty+™ provides a custom 4-hour parts replacement option for select mission-critical items when next-day delivery isn't good enough for the urgency of the business-supporting system. Warranty+ allows CDS to deliver system-level customization of SLAs (service-level agreements) while augmenting vendor-provided warranty terms with fine-grained support and the flexibility to add and change over time.

Daniel Newton, CEO of CDS, said, "These services are the result of listening to our customers and partners. We heard that we could make a significant impact on two key phases of the customer journey -- specifically around managing the beginning of that journey, via onboarding, as well as managing inevitable change during that journey. We've made the process of transitioning to MVS much easier, more predictable, and less time consuming via RapidStart. And with CoverageNow and Warranty+, we've introduced more flexibility and granularity around the management of servers, network, and storage."

All services are now available in all geographies served by CDS and its partners.

More information on the new CDS and its array of services and capabilities can be found at https://www.cds.net/services-for-customer-lifecycle.

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

Media Contact:

Carissa Ryan, CTP for CDS

[email protected]

SOURCE CDS