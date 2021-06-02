CDS, Leading Multi-Vendor Service Provider, Featured on CRN's Solution Provider 500 List

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company for the first time to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list thanks to a breakout 2020 that featured new innovation and leadership from CDS.

Each year CRN publishes its list of the top 500 solution providers, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue and other qualifications. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.

Dan Newton, CEO, CDS, said, "CDS has been on a mission to provide our customers with a single view into their data centers through our Raytrix MVS platform, providing them with more control and freeing up budget for their modernization efforts. I'm honored that our hard work has been recognized, and that we have been included among the best-of-breed IT solution providers by CRN."

Blaine Raddon, CEO of the Channel Company, said, "CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

To learn more about CDS, click here . The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 .



About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE CDS

