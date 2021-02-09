CDS Visual Expands Support in Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual today announced an agreement with Walpole Partnership to partner together in support of the EMEA Configure/Price/Quote (CPQ) visualization market.

CDS Visual continues to expand its CPQ Visualization offering, including support for 3D visualization, dimensioned drawings, downloadable CAD files and augmented reality experiences of configured products. These solutions are integrated to leading CPQ software products and drive tremendous additional ROI for companies using CPQ, as well as expanding CPQ use into product areas and sales channels for which traditional text entry of configuration information isn't ideal.

With over 100 years of experience in technical and business roles directly related to CPQ, Walpole Partnership provides unparalleled expertise implementing CPQ for their UK and EMEA customers. Walpole Partnership's engagement in the CDS Visual System Integrator Partner Program is expanding their capabilities further by adding CPQ Visualization to the services they can provide their CPQ customers and further increasing the ROI of their CPQ systems.

"Changes in the selling environment are driving the need for companies to present their products online and give their prospects all the information they need to make a buying decision, including companies selling configured products. CDS Visual solves that challenge, creating an information-rich and immersive online buying experience for customers. Seeing truly is believing." said Bill Butler, Chief Revenue Officer for CDS Visual. "Partnering with Walpole Partnership to combine our capabilities and provide local service and support to UK and EMEA customers will accelerate adoption of CPQ Visualization and increase revenues significantly for our joint customers."

Walpole Partnership's Managing Director, Andy Pieroux, said "We're excited to help bring the benefits of CDS' industry leading 3D visualisation tools to CPQ users in EMEA. It's a perfect time for businesses to take advantage of online representations of their products so they can reach their customers in new and dynamic ways."

About CDS Visual:

CDS is the worldwide leader in CAD-based CPQ visualization technologies, and is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Their products integrate with all leading CPQ software products.

About Walpole Partnership:

Walpole Partnership is a highly experienced IT consultancy, specialising in Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) technology. Their CPQ experts advise, implement and support CPQ software to help businesses optimise their sales process.

