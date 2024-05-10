CDTX INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - CDTX

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) resulting from allegations that Cidara Therapeutics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cidara Therapeutics securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24442 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 16, 2024, Cidara Therapeutics filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC. In this 8-K, Cidara Therapeutics announced that it's "previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and each of the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for each of the quarterly periods in 2022 and 2023 (collectively, the "Prior Financial Statements") filed with the [SEC] should no longer be relied upon and should be restated[.]"

Cidara Therapeutics further announced that its management had "concluded that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective at the reasonable assurance level and the Company's internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of the end of each of the periods covered by the restatement."

On this news, the price of Cidara Therapeutics stock fell by $1.89 per share, or 11.46%, to close at $14.60 on April 16, 2024.

