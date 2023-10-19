CDU Named Best Online College for a Theology Degree by Forbes

Catholic Distance University

19 Oct, 2023

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One university stands tall in theology for future leaders: Catholic Distance University (CDU). In fact, CDU has been ranked by Forbes Advisor as one of its top-four "best options for Theology degrees online" in 2023! Here's why this matters:

Recognition by Forbes: Forbes Advisor bases its rankings on 16 rigorous data points, including affordability, student outcomes, experiences, application process and credibility. It's a testament to the great value and high quality of a CDU education to be recognized on this prestigious list.

CDU's Storied Stats: CDU immerses students in a rich global learning community across 49 US states and 24 countries. Of all the degrees CDU has awarded in its 40-year history, over half were earned just in the last decade, highlighting accelerated trust and growth in its offerings. Today, CDU offers 150+ total academic and continuing education courses entirely online!

Pioneering Leadership: Dr. Maria Sophia Aguirre, a Professor of Economics and researcher of finance, family and economic development, was recently appointed the third President of CDU. With her 30 years of leadership experience, CDU is poised for even greater growth and wider influence in the realm of online Catholic education.

CDU consistently outpaces its peers in delivering top-notch online theology education while fostering professional excellence, fellowship and engagement for thousands of learners — a fact now solidified by the Forbes designation.

