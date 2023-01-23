CDYNE Services has officially moved to a global brand called Esendex

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 20+ years of successful operation, CDYNE has officially rebranded as Esendex US. This marks a critical moment in the history of our business as we become a part of a global family of communication providers, offering more products and features with international reach.

Esendex US is dedicated to providing businesses with reliable, fast, and effective communication solutions that can help companies streamline their operations efficiently. We can make your company's communication process smoother using industry-leading technology and the latest communication tools.

Our comprehensive communication services include a Programmable SMS API, Voice Broadcasting API, Phone Verification API, no programming needed SMS Broadcast Software, and an SMS White Label Reseller Program. No matter what type of business you operate or its size – we have something for everyone, from the mom-and-pop to the Fortune 10.

The Esendex rebrand allows us to leverage global capabilities and offer even more robust solutions while still providing the personalized customer service our customers have grown to know and love from CDYNE. We look forward to continuing this journey and providing an exceptional experience for all our customers - now on a global scale!

