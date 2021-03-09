CE Academy, Inc. Announces Continuing Education Awards for Building Product Manufacturer Webinars for 2020

SAN ANTONIO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CE Academy, Inc. the leading provider of live continuing education programs for design professionals announced the continuing education awards for building product manufacturers for 2020. CE Academy, Inc. hosts live events in dozens of cities and markets for design professionals to obtain their AIA, GBCI, IDCEC, and state mandated CE hours.

"Providing valuable tools, information, and education to the architectural community is one of Case Systems' top priorities. CE Academy is an important partner for us in reaching that goal. We are honored to be recognized as one of the top-performing courses for 2020 and are looking forward to continued success together with the CE Academy Team," said Mike Cline, National Sales Manager of Case Systems.

The winning webinar courses are designed to offer design professionals an engaging experience and product manufacturers a connection with key decision makers. The winners include Wolf Home Products, Case Systems, Armortex, Regupol USA, and Scranton Products.

"The CE webinars have been invaluable for Armortex during the pandemic and a great way to stay in front of design professionals across the country. For years we have participated in the live CE events and once that option was taken off the table the webinars filled the void," said Rick Snelling, Vice-President of Armortex.

Webinars have played a powerful role in allowing building product manufacturers to reach thousands of AEC professionals in 2020. CE Academy, Inc. webinars have empowered product representatives during the COVID-19 pandemic and attained successful results for companies regarding ROI and specification opportunities.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, CEO Ron Blank was continually asked how product manufacturers could become more engaged with design professionals. He said, "Online education and webinars are the cornerstone of a successful specification program. Continuing education builds relationships and opens doors. We are grateful for the program's success and look forward to an even brighter year in 2021."

CE Academy, Inc. is the leading provider of live education events for design professionals to obtain their AIA, GBCI, IDCEC, and state mandated CE hours. The company collaborates with building product manufacturers to host webinars to reach the most important AEC firms.

