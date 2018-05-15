C.E. King High School Receives Donated Field After Hurricane Devastation

C.E. King is the only high school in the Sheldon ISD school district, located in northeast Harris County. The hurricane damaged four out of the eleven district schools. Hellas lead recovery efforts on the football field and track. The school was closed until January, with classes being held at several of the other campuses in the district.

C.E. King High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Derek Fitzhenry said, "With the flooding came sewer water covering everything including the football field. The fire department washed it off, then Hellas came in and cleaned and sanitized our turf. It allowed us to play our first game. We had students and staff displaced from their homes but when it came time for the games, the parents and community responded and were there to support our players. Our kids had a successful year and due to Hellas, the seniors enjoyed their senior year playing all five home games at their home stadium."

Hellas went to Harris County, owner of NRG Stadium, and recommended C.E. King High School be the first recipient of the Houston Texans turf donation. Before the hurricanes, Hellas had signed a three-year contract with Harris County to install a new Matrix Helix field each year at NRG Stadium after the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The removed turf was to be donated to an organization in need. The donation committee agreed, Hellas will begin installing the 2017-2018 Houston Texans turf at C.E. King this month.

Fitzhenry has been inspired to see how the community, staff, teachers, and students have handled it all. It's been tough, and challenges still arise, but good things are coming out of it.

"The outreach and caring from throughout the nation for our community is amazing to see. Clothes, supplies, and money was sent from as far away as Maryland or Idaho. It has been amazing to see how much people care, said Fitzhenry."

"I am proud of what we accomplished this year. We even had five kids get scholarships to play college football," he said. "Hellas has been a great asset to us, helping us get this turf has allowed us to spend the money on other priorities that were needed just as bad."

A new high school and stadium are already in the works, with a planned opening in 2020. The C.E. King High School Stadium will become the middle school stadium. The students and staff have dealt with some difficult circumstances, but remained strong, even creating a new motto: "Sheldon Strong."

About Hellas Construction, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, TX. Hellas is one of the largest sports construction contractors in the United States. While specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and synthetic surfaces, Hellas also champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation, and maintenance. Hellas Construction is also the Preferred Turf Provider of the Houston Texans. To learn more about Hellas Construction, click here or visit hellasconstruction.com

Sheldon Independent School District is a public school district located in the northeast area of Harris County in Houston, Texas. The district covers about 50 square miles around the Sheldon Lake area. The district has one high school, two middle schools, and five elementary schools. The district currently uses the Crenshaw Memorial Stadium for games. Visit sheldonisd.com.

About the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC) a component of Harris County, Texas, which was created by the Commissioners Court of Harris County for the purposes of aiding and acting on behalf of Harris County in managing, operating, maintaining and developing the sports and entertainment complex located on County-owned property, known as NRG Park.

About SMG founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 233 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston's NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit www.smgworld.com.

Media Contact: Katrina Suits

Content Writer

Hellas Construction

ksuits@hellasconstruction.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ce-king-high-school-receives-donated-field-after-hurricane-devastation-300648769.html

SOURCE Hellas Construction

Related Links

http://hellasconstruction.com

