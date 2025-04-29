CE-LINK Unveils 1300W ATX 3.1 Fully Modular Gaming PSU Awarded 80 Plus Titanium Certification

DONGGUAN, China, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CE-LINK is proud to announce that its latest masterpiece, the 1300W ATX 3.1 Fully Modular Gaming PSU, has officially received the 80 Plus Titanium certification, marking the company's next step in energy efficiency and performance. Designed to meet the demands of the 3A gaming market, this innovative PSU offers gamers and creators superior reliability and efficiency.

High Performance and Efficiency Standards

CE-LINK 1300W FULLY MODULAR GAMING PSU with 80 PLUS TITANIUM

What sets the CE-LINK 1300W PSU apart from the rest is its innovative patented topology application technology, which utilizes bridgeless PFC + full-bridge LLC + SR + D-D technology, enabling the PSU to achieve breakthroughs:

The voltage regulation accuracy within <2%, surpasses the <5% requirement of Intel's ATX 3.1 specification.

The conversion efficiency of the PSU is up to 94% at 115V, reaching the Titanium certification standard.

The power density of 0.634W/cm³ exceeds the industry standard products, offering an ideal balance of compact design and powerful functions.

Compliant with ATX 3.1 & PCIe CEM 5.1 Standards

Supports up to 2x total power offset and 3x GPU power offset, meeting the peak demands of next-generation GPUs and CPUs.

High Level of Ripple Control

The PSU keeps ripple levels below 30mV on the +12V, +5V, and +3.3V rails, ensuring stable hardware operation even under high loads.

Modular Cable Design

The fully modular design lets users choose the right cable for their configuration, simplifying cable management. It also keeps the inside of the mainframe chassis tidy and improves heat dissipation efficiency.

Comprehensive Protection Mechanisms

The PSU has several built-in protection mechanisms, including over-voltage, under-voltage, over-current, over-power, short-circuit, and over-temperature protection, to ensure the system can always operate safely and stably.

Ideal for High-Performance Applications

Gaming: Powers cutting-edge GPUs and CPUs for seamless 3A gaming experiences.

Content Creation: Delivers stability and reliability for demanding tasks such as video editing, rendering, and 3D modeling.

Whether driving the latest multi-GPU setups or managing power-hungry workloads, CE-LIN's 1300W ATX 3.1 fully modular gaming PSU offers flexibility and scalability for a variety of application scenarios.

Committed to Innovation and Sustainability

"We are pleased that this 1300W ATX 3.1 fully modular gaming PSU has been awarded the 80 Plus Titanium certification," said Wesely, Product Manager at CE-LINK. "This certification not only recognizes our technological advancements and energy efficiency but also our commitment to environmental sustainability."

About CE-LINK

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK has grown steadily over time to become a pioneer in power and connectivity solutions for the consumer electronics industry, dedicated to providing high-performance solutions for gaming, content creation, etc. CE-LINK adheres to the concepts of innovation and sustainability, providing customers with reliable, forward-thinking technologies that are adapted to the ever-evolving nature of modern computing needs.

