CE Week and Tech Up For Women Announce Partnership to Encourage Women to Network and Engage in Technology

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CE Week and Tech Up For Women today announced a partnership to encourage women to network and engage with technology thought leaders and innovators at their upcoming events. CE Week, a global IFA event, will bring together retailers and innovators in the consumer tech marketplace, taking place June 12-13, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Tech Up For Women's annual conference will take place on November 19, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York and provides resources for women to stay ahead of the technology curve.

Tech Up For Women and CE Week will enter into a partnership to enhance their membership, conference programs and events. Dawn Pratt, founder of Tech Up For Women, will participate and the organization is a sponsor of CE Week's Powerful Women in CT panel on June 12. Executives will examine how the industry can improve in the areas of inclusion and equality. Panelists include: Eden Goldberg, VP, marketing and business development, InMotion Entertainment; Alexandra Harding, director, vendor management, IngramMicro; Aparna Behari, head of distribution, Google; and Dawn Pratt, founder of Tech Up For Women. Moderator: Susan McPherson, founder and CEO of McPherson Strategies.

"We are delighted to offer our membership the opportunity to attend CE Week so they can hear directly from industry leaders about the latest trends and opportunities in consumer technology," said Dawn Pratt, founder of Tech Up For Women.

"We look forward to our association with Tech Up For Women and welcoming them to CE Week where they can explore the exhibit floor and attend the conference program," said Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director, organizer of CE Week and Executive Vice President of Messe Berlin. "There's a lot of interest this year about what comes next for 5G network deployments, autonomous vehicles and new personal and home devices."

About Tech Up For Women

Tech Up For Women is an event and engagement platform designed to enable women in all job functions to "Tech Up". Tech Up allows women to develop technology skills needed to pursue a successful career in the field. Forbes named Tech Up one of the "Top Five Most Inspiring Conferences of 2018". Tech Up is working to partner with forward thinking companies in order to provide technology resources to more women.

About CE Week

CE Week is produced in cooperation with IFA, the world's most significant technology trade show that will take place September 6-11 in Berlin. CE Week is the premier North American business venue for connecting key decision makers, retail buyers and sellers in consumer technology.

