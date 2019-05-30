CE Week Heads to New York June 12-13 With Focus On Smart Home Experience, Annual TV Shoot Out and Connected Car Tech

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Connected Design Home, the 15th Annual TV Shoot Out and the latest in connected car tech will be on display as CE Week, a global IFA event, heads to New York, June 12-13, 2019 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

CE Week will open on Wednesday, June 12 at 9:30 am with a Keynote Panel, How 5G Will Alter the Retail Landscape, featuring executives from Blackberry, Creative Strategies, Third Eye and Verizon who will examine what to expect from this year's 5G roll outs and how retailers can prepare for this next-gen networking technology.

Connected Design House

On the exhibit floor Control4 will host the Connected Design House that will feature the latest technologies for the connected smart home experience. Exhibitors will include: Artnovion, Audio Control, Acoustics Innovation, Control4, Hearth Cabinet, Induction Dynamics, Origin Acoustics, Reflectel, Restrepo Innovations, SKS Signature by LG and Sony – showcasing their products and services for the living room, kitchen, bath, bedroom and home theater.

Brad Hintz, senior director, product marketing, Control4, will speak on June 13 about The Five Levels of a Smart Home and examine whole-home integration, the art of automation orchestration, and the future of smart home. This session will be CEU accredited for designers and architects.

"Retailers and technology innovators will be on hand to demonstrate connected technologies for home, vehicles and new television offerings and discuss trends that will impact these new consumer offerings during the holiday season," said Jens Heithecker, executive director, IFA, producer of CE Week and EVP Messe Berlin. "We are delighted to be bringing the connected design experience to New York that will feature the latest innovations for the smart home."

"Our presence in the Connected Design Home at CE Week is focused on showcasing how our recently launched Control4 Smart Home OS 3 removes the complexity of technology in the home," said Brad Hintze, senior director, product marketing at Control4. "The new interface experience is a delight in the way it brings technology together and genuinely enhances the home."

TV Shoot Out

Electronics experts and the CE Week audience will take part in 15th Annual Value Electronics TV Shoot Out on June 12 to select the winner of ultra-high definition TVs. Judges will be looking at contrast ratio, peak brightness, black level, color accuracy, color saturation, color volume, colorimetry, and resolution and motion artifacts. Sponsors and participating companies in the Shoot Out will include: LG, METRA, and Sony.

A companion panel hosted by Digital Trends Editor-in- Chief, Jeremy Kaplan, 8K is Coming: What it Means and How to Sell It, will examine the next wave in digital display technology. Participants include: Jim Sandusky, president, SHARP Home Electronics Company of America, Tom Campbell, global technologies, corporate director, Video & Audio Center; Toshi Ogura, Home Entertainment & Sound Products Inc., Chief Distinguished Engineer, Sony; and Robert Zohn, president, founder, Value Electronics.

Connected Car Technology

XM Sirius, Cedar Electronics and The Whistler Group will showcase connected car technologies on the CE Week exhibit floor. Chris Cook, president of the Mobile Electronics Association, will host a series of conference sessions examining mobility and innovation, enhancing the in-vehicle experience and upgrading vehicle safety.

About CE Week

CE Week is produced in cooperation with IFA, the world's most significant technology trade show that will take place September 6-11 in Berlin. CE Week is the premier North American business venue for connecting key decision makers, retail buyers and sellers in consumer technology.

