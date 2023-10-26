Ceasefire needed to prevent worse humanitarian disasters: People's Daily on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: Parties to the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict should exercise restraint, immediately cease fire, and seek dialogue, said a commentary published by People's Daily on Oct. 26 signed by "Huan Yuping."

This article was published at a time when China is intensifying its diplomatic mediation efforts to promote a ceasefire between the two parties.

In recent days, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken on the phone with foreign ministers of multiple countries, including Palestine and Israel. Zhai Jun, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East issue, has been to Arab countries for shuttle diplomacy, actively promoting ceasefire and cessation of hostilities.

The article said that military actions should not go beyond self-defense or impose collective punishment on civilians. The parties to the conflict should adhere to international law and international humanitarian law, including ensuring the safety of civilians and detainees, opening humanitarian corridors, and preventing an even worse humanitarian disaster.

"If the current fighting in Gaza is allowed to drag on, the end result will not be a complete military victory for any side, but a wider humanitarian disaster and a more serious crisis. Each party should act responsibly for peace and lives," the article said.

It pointed out that the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council, must shoulder its responsibility, focus on humanitarian concerns, clearly call for practical measures to a ceasefire, an end to violence, protection of civilians, and the formation of a binding international consensus.

The article stressed that the fundamental approach to addressing the Palestinian question is the implementation of the two-state solution. It said major countries, in particular, need to uphold objectivity and fairness, promote a prompt ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, and explicitly call for the implementation of the two-state solution, so as to eliminate the fertile ground for violence and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East.

