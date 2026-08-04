CEB Appoints Legal Industry Veteran Keith James to Lead Its Next Phase of Growth

The company has hired a 25-year veteran of LexisNexis and Thomson Reuters as head of sales as it works to grow its share of the California legal market.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEB®, the leading source of California-specific legal research, practical guidance and continuing legal education (CLE), has hired Keith James as its new head of sales and renewals, effective Aug. 3. He brings more than 25 years serving the legal profession, including leadership roles at LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters and AccessData. The appointment comes as CEB continues a period of growth and expansion across the California legal research market.

"CEB is undertaking one of the most significant evolutions in our 75-year history," said Kelly Lake, chief executive officer and executive director of CEB. "We have invested substantially in our products, technology and California legal intelligence. Keith brings the experience and judgment to help translate that investment into stronger customer relationships, broader market reach and durable growth, all in service of CEB's public-purpose mission."

Over the past 18 months, CEB has expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of Attorney's BriefCase, doubling its presence in California's family law market, and introduced two integrated research platforms: Family Law Hub and CEQA Hub. CEB also recently launched CEB Insight, an AI-enabled research experience built into OnLAW Pro Unlimited. Together, these innovations reflect CEB's continued investment in modernizing California legal research by combining trusted content, intelligent workflows and responsible AI integration to help legal professionals work more efficiently and with greater confidence.

Keith's role is to build on that momentum by accelerating customer growth and success. He will deepen CEB's relationships with law firms and organizations while helping customers navigate an evolving legal technology landscape shaped by AI-enabled legal research.

A lawyer by training, Keith spent 25 years leading business growth across the legal research, legal technology, tax and compliance industries. Most recently, he led sales for Thomson Reuters' tax and accounting content business while also serving as global head of customer success and partner operations. Earlier in his career, Keith held a series of executive sales leadership roles at LexisNexis. He also served as CEO and head of sales at AccessData, an eDiscovery and digital forensics company.

"I have been aware of CEB's leadership in this space for decades," Keith said. "As I learned more about their vision for expanding value to California legal professionals, I knew I wanted to be part of it. Serving the California legal community and supporting the rule of law is personally important to me. California is one of the most dynamic, innovative and influential legal markets in the world, and CEB is uniquely positioned to help legal professionals succeed."

Keith holds a J.D. from the University of Dayton School of Law and a B.A. in history from Ohio University.

About CEB

CEB is California's trusted authority for legal research, practical guidance and continuing legal education, serving the state's legal community for more than 75 years. Built in collaboration with California's leading judges and practicing attorneys, CEB delivers authoritative, jurisdiction specific content that legal professionals rely on for accuracy, depth and real world application. CEB empowers law firms, government agencies and organizations of all sizes to navigate California's evolving legal landscape with confidence, helping teams make informed decisions, reduce risk and deliver better outcomes. For more information, please visit ceb.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Aschenbrenner

[email protected]

SOURCE CEB