CEB Launches Family Law Hub

OAKLAND, Calif., March. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEB®, the leading source of California-specific legal research, practical guidance, and continuing legal education (CLE), today announced the launch of Family Law Hub, an integrated platform designed to serve as the foundation for practicing family law in California.

Family Law Hub brings together CEB's robust resources into a single, continuously updated environment built specifically for California family lawyers. It provides a central place to access cases, statutes, rules, and current awareness, with the ability to add expert case insights from Attorney's BriefCase, which CEB acquired last year , guided practice support from Practitioner, and integrated learning from CLE Passport. The platform is designed to help attorneys stay current, reduce research risk, and move more efficiently from legal issue to application and execution. It also reduces the need to juggle national research platforms, standalone case-law tools, and static practice guides.

"Family law is rapidly evolving and most research tools aren't designed to keep pace with the way lawyers in this complex practice actually work," said CEB product manager Geoffrey Moore. "Family Law Hub gives California family lawyers a single, trusted place to find what's new, understand how courts are currently interpreting the law, and apply it directly to their practice, without having to rely on multiple disconnected tools."

What Family Law Hub provides:

Integrated California family law environment: All research, authority, and updates surfaced together in one place, organized specifically for California family law practice.

All research, authority, and updates surfaced together in one place, organized specifically for California family law practice. California-specific search and taxonomy: Every query is filtered through a California family law lens, eliminating irrelevant national results.

Every query is filtered through a California family law lens, eliminating irrelevant national results. Continuously updated authority: New court and appellate decisions surface quickly, with expert commentary highlighting where the law is evolving, unsettled or open to challenge.

New court and appellate decisions surface quickly, with expert commentary highlighting where the law is evolving, unsettled or open to challenge. Curated California primary law: Only the statutes, rules, and cases relevant to California family law, with tools to track subsequent treatment and understand how cases are being applied.

Only the statutes, rules, and cases relevant to California family law, with tools to track subsequent treatment and understand how cases are being applied. Current awareness: Premium news plus curated updates delivering appellate developments and selected case activity curated for family law practitioners.

CEB plans to expand the Hub model to additional practice areas, beginning with CEQA Hub for land use and environmental lawyers, scheduled for release in May. By bringing together practice-specific resources in one focused environment, CEB is making it easier for practitioners to stay current, reduce risk and practice with confidence as the law evolves.

About CEB

CEB is the leading source of California-specific legal research, practical guidance, and continuing education, trusted by legal professionals for over 75 years. Our comprehensive content and analysis, developed in collaboration with California's sitting judges and practicing attorneys, empower law firms, government agencies and companies of all sizes to navigate the complexities of California law with accuracy and confidence. From authoritative research tools and practical workflows to daily news updates and expert insights, CEB provides the solutions that legal teams need to support informed decision making, deliver the best client outcomes and respond proactively to the state's evolving legal landscape. For more information, please visit ceb.com .

