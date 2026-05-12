CEB Launches CEQA Hub

CEQA Hub provides a focused workspace to help California attorneys interpret impact, refine strategy and advise with confidence

OAKLAND, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEB®, the leading source of California-specific legal research, practical guidance and continuing legal education (CLE), today announced the launch of CEQA Hub, an integrated environment designed to support California land use and environmental law practitioners navigating the complex California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and related land use issues.

CEQA Hub brings together CEB's trusted resources into a single, continuously updated environment built specifically for CEQA practice. It provides a central place to access case law, filing summaries, news and trends, practical guidance, and secondary sources. The workspace is organized to help attorneys understand how CEQA is being interpreted and applied across the state and what those developments mean for their clients' projects.

In CEQA practice, predictability directly affects approvals, timelines, cost and exposure to judicial challenge. Even a single overlooked filing or misread interpretation can alter strategy or delay a project. Yet traditional research tools are built to help attorneys find documents, not determine their practical significance. As a result, attorneys often spend critical time reviewing lengthy opinions, cross-checking sources and evaluating whether new developments require action.

For CEQA Hub, CEB's trusted legal editors continuously review and analyze case law, filings and regulatory developments. This surfaces the most relevant changes and practical implications, so attorneys can quickly understand the impact and advise clients without spending hours piecing together information from multiple sources.

"The real challenge for CEQA practitioners isn't finding information; it's quickly understanding the potential impact on a client's project," said Stephanie Walker, CEB's Head of Product Development, Large Law & Corporate. "CEQA Hub is designed to bring that clarity by organizing case law, filings and trends in a way that helps attorneys quickly assess relevance and provide informed guidance that supports project approval and reduces exposure."

What CEQA Hub provides:

Integrated CEQA research environment: All CEQA-relevant case law, strategic filing insights, authority and updates surfaced together in one place, organized specifically around CEQA practice.





All CEQA-relevant case law, strategic filing insights, authority and updates surfaced together in one place, organized specifically around CEQA practice. Curated CEQA case law with editorial insights: Appellate decisions enhanced with editorial holdings, facets and tags that summarize key issues, outcomes and practical implications.





Appellate decisions enhanced with editorial holdings, facets and tags that summarize key issues, outcomes and practical implications. Integrated secondary sources and practical guidance: Trusted resources, including Solano Press titles and CEQA-specific workflows, embedded into the research experience to support more efficient and defensible advisory for complex regulatory environments such as the California Coastal Commission.





Trusted resources, including Solano Press titles and CEQA-specific workflows, embedded into the research experience to support more efficient and defensible advisory for complex regulatory environments such as the California Coastal Commission. CEQA-specific search and facets: Every query is filtered through CEQA-specific metadata, facets and editorial holdings.





Every query is filtered through CEQA-specific metadata, facets and editorial holdings. California in Development: A selected set of CEQAnet filings summarized by editors to surface meaningful insights, market trends and emerging approaches, providing early visibility into how CEQA issues are evolving before trends appear in published case law.





A selected set of CEQAnet filings summarized by editors to surface meaningful insights, market trends and emerging approaches, providing early visibility into how CEQA issues are evolving before trends appear in published case law. Focused CEQA news and trends: CEQA and land use news with early coverage of legislative changes, reform efforts and evolving agency and judicial interpretation, paired with trend reporting to help attorneys recognize patterns across jurisdictions.

CEQA Hub allows attorneys to quickly identify developments and understand their implications, reducing time spent validating relevance and supporting more informed client guidance.

CEB plans to continue expanding the Hub model across additional practice areas, building on the recent launch of Family Law Hub. By bringing together practice-specific resources in one focused environment, CEB is making it easier for practitioners to stay current, reduce risk and practice with confidence as the law evolves.

To learn more about CEQA Hub, visit ceb.com/ceqa-hub.

About CEB

CEB is the leading source of California-specific legal research, practical guidance, and continuing education, trusted by legal professionals for over 75 years. Our comprehensive content and analysis, developed in collaboration with California's sitting judges and practicing attorneys, empower law firms, government agencies and companies of all sizes to navigate the complexities of California law with accuracy and confidence. From authoritative research tools and practical workflows to daily news updates and expert insights, CEB provides the solutions that legal teams need to support informed decision making, deliver the best client outcomes and respond proactively to the state's evolving legal landscape. For more information, please visit ceb.com.

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SOURCE CEB