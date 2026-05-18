CEBA Announces New Board Leadership and Board Members

Longtime board chair Michael Terrell, Google, passes leadership role to Akamai's Mike Mattera

SEATTLE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) is pleased to announce Mike Mattera, Director of Corporate Sustainability at Akamai Technologies, as its new board chair, where he will take a leading role in shaping the organization's strategic vision to drive decarbonization across global electricity markets.

"Having been part of CEBA's journey from the very beginning, I am deeply honored to step into the role of board chair," Mattera said. "The global energy transition represents both the defining challenge and greatest opportunity of our generation. I look forward to working alongside our coalition of members to transform ambitious commitments into real-world impact."

Mattera will step into the role previously held by Michael Terrell, Head of Advanced Energy at Google. Terrell has been CEBA's board chair since it was established in 2019 and will continue to serve on the board.

"CEBA began as a totally new idea — a group of ambitious businesses coming together to maximize their impact on the global energy transition," Terrell said. "There was no guarantee it would be successful, but it has been immensely fulfilling to see it grow into the unified voice of the world's largest energy buyers."

Emily Williams, Vice President of Sustainability & Clean Energy at Trio, will take over as vice chair.

"I'm proud to take on this leadership role with CEBA and help advance its work at a critical moment for energy markets," Williams said. "Our collective efforts will be essential for expanding access to clean energy and driving meaningful progress toward a carbon-free grid."

Williams succeeds Rob Threlkeld, Director of Global Energy Strategy at General Motors. Threlkeld has been vice chair since 2019 and will also remain on the board.

"The diversification of voices is one of the things I'm most proud to see at CEBA," Threlkeld said. "It now represents more than 300 global companies, from tech to automotive, from mid-size to the top of the Fortune 100."

CEBA's new board members are listed below. View CEBA's full list of board members here.

Carlos Floresguerra, Brookfield Renewables

Chad Eaton, Nucor Corporation

Lee Taylor, REsurety

Yuri Horwitz, Sol Systems

The Corporate Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) is a business association that activates energy buyers and their partners to drive low-cost, reliable, carbon emissions-free global electricity systems. CEBA represents members with $40 trillion in market value, including energy buyers of all sizes, suppliers, and service providers. Learn more at ceba.org and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Susan Buehler, [email protected]

SOURCE Corporate Energy Buyers Association (CEBA)