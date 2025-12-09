CEBA Releases New Data on Energy Purchasing

Corporate Buyers Drive Record Procurement of Clean Firm Power in 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEBA, the Clean Energy Buyers Association, released new data today reflecting a record for corporate purchasing of clean firm power in 2025. Through September 2025, corporate buyers contracted for a record amount of generation capacity, 3.4 GW, from new or qualified repowering of clean firm technologies, including nuclear, fusion, hydro, and geothermal.

"These purchase agreements illustrate how companies are prioritizing low-cost, reliable, and carbon emissions-free power sources, and the commitment to new technologies to serve our growing economy in the long term," said Rich Powell, CEBA CEO.

Corporate buyers contracted for 3.4 GW of clean firm power thus far in 2025, representing a significant increase in firm resources among overall corporate clean power procurement. Other clean power accounted for another 17 GW of corporate procurement in the first three quarters of the year.

The types of contracts vary across these announcements, but most are multiyear, sometimes even decades-long, deals. By committing to long‑term clean energy purchases, corporate buyers are helping accelerate the commercialization of emerging technologies and ensuring reliable access to power for the U.S. market well into the future.

Private sector investments are delivering innovative, reliable energy solutions, and corporate commitments are critical to meeting growing energy demands . Since 2021, CEBA has tracked 21 clean firm deals located across six regions of the U.S.

While investment in clean firm is growing, several policy measures can help sustain the momentum. CEBA is working with members and policymakers to advance these measures and will be releasing additional information soon.

CEBA will continue to track corporate clean energy procurement, including clean firm, with updates posted monthly on the CEBA Deal Tracker webpage .

