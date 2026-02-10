CeBev LLC and NewTree Fruit Company Partner to Deliver Revolutionary Sugar Reduction in US School Lunch Programs

Exclusive collaboration introduces grō™ a new line of reduced-sugar, 100% juice products that preserve real fruit nutrition while supporting school wellness goals.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CeBev LLC, a trusted provider to the U.S. school nutrition industry and the maker of the Juice Bowl🄬 brand juice boxes, announces an exclusive partnership with NewTree Fruit Company to bring a new generation of reduced-sugar juice products to schools nationwide. Under this partnership, CeBev is launching grō™, a new brand of de-sugared 100% juices created specifically for K-12 meal programs.

At a time when excess sugar consumption remains a central concern in child nutrition, this collaboration introduces a practical, scalable solution. New Tree's patented De-Sugaring technology removes the naturally occurring sugars—including fructose, sucrose, and glucose—from fruit juice while preserving all of the fruit's essential nutrients, natural color, flavor, and acidity. The result is a reduced-sugar, 100% juice product designed specifically to meet the evolving needs of school meal programs.

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on dilution or added ingredients, the De-Sugaring process represents a meaningful advancement in how sugar reduction can be achieved without compromising nutritional integrity or student acceptance. The resulting products will enable schools to offer juice products that align with health and wellness standards while maintaining the sensory qualities students expect.

The first grō™ offerings will include three launch flavors in a 4-ounce format:

Lemon Berry

Orange Guava

Peach Apple

"We are proud to partner with New Tree Fruit Company to bring this innovation to schools across the country," said Sarah Lindberg-Knight, General Manager of CeBev LLC. "Juice Bowl🄬 has always focused on responsible nutrition and operational reliability for school partners. With grō™, we're introducing reduced-sugar juice options that help districts meet nutrition guidelines while delivering the quality, taste and consistency schools rely on."

Lindberg-Knight continued, "Both CeBev and New Tree realize that schools are being asked to do more than ever when it comes to nutrition—reduce sugar, meet compliance standards, and still provide products students will actually consume. By combining CeBev's deep experience in school foodservice with NewTree's De-Sugaring technology, we are offering a solution that is practical, nutritionally meaningful, and designed specifically for real-world school environments."

"For many children, school meals provide the most consistent access to fruits and vegetables," said Chad Anderson, CEO of NewTree Fruit Company. "This partnership with CeBev allows us to apply our technology where it can have a real and lasting impact: supporting child health, meeting regulatory requirements, and giving schools better tools to serve their students."

Through this exclusive collaboration, grō™ becomes the first brand positioned to offer reduced-sugar, 100% fruit juice boxes to school systems nationwide. The new products are expected to be available as part of participating school meal programs beginning Spring 2026.

About CeBev LLC

CeBev LLC is a trusted supplier to the school nutrition industry, best known for its Juice Bowl🄬 brand. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, compliant, and nutrition-forward beverage solutions that support student health and operational excellence for school districts nationwide. With a commitment to quality, nutrition, and innovation, CeBev leads the way in delivering beverages that support child health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.gro-juice.com.

About NewTree Fruit Company

NewTree Fruit Company is a Traverse City, MI-based company dedicated to advancing great tasting, healthier food and beverage solutions while reducing sugar consumption among consumers worldwide. With its patented De-Sugaring Technology, New Tree has successfully reduced sugar to 1g or less in an 8oz juice-based product while maintaining taste and delivering the full nutritional value of two servings of fruit. For more information, please visit www.newtreefruit.com

