Cebod Telecom SIP Trunking Receives Microsoft Skype for Business Certification

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted business VoIP telephony service provider Cebod Telecom announced today that its SIP Trunking service is now certified compliant with Microsoft Skype for Business. Specialized in developing cloud-based business phone systems, the company offers SIP trunking solutions compatible with PBX platforms. SIP trunking from Cebod Telecom has transformed numerous businesses into high-tech brands by meeting the needs of their growing consumer base.

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking is the latest buzz in the world of business communications that uses the protocol to provision voice over IP (VoIP) connectivity between an on-premises phone system and the public switched telephone network (PSTN). Compared to traditional telephone lines, SIP trunking reduces cost, minimizes maintenance needs, and provides flexibility, reliability, and security. Cebod Telecom's SIP trunking systems are compatible with numerous PBX platforms including Asterisk, NEC, Elastix, FreePBX, 3CX, Allworx, SwitchVox, TrixBox, and now Microsoft Skype for Business.

Skype for Business offers organizations enterprise-level security, Cloud PBX with PSTN (public switched telephone network) calling and conferencing. Its certification is one of the most stringent VoIP certificates available, and participants must meet Microsoft's quality, reliability, feature set and security standards. Receiving this certification is a significant boost for Cebod Telecom as it targets enterprise-level customers seeking to scale their VoIP usage.

"We are excited to enable the Microsoft customer community with a world-class SIP trunking service," stated Kunal Mittal, the CEO of Cebod Telecom. "Achieving this certification ensures that these customers and partners will be able to better communicate and collaborate worldwide while driving a significant percentage out of communications expense through integration of their Skype for Business infrastructure with Cebod Telecom's global SIP network."

To find out more about Cebod Telecom and its SIP trunking systems, please visit https://www.cebodtelecom.com/pbx-sip-trunking/

Cebod Telecom provides cloud-based telephony solutions to all types of businesses, small or large. In addition to their revolutionary Pay-Per-Line system, the company also offers all-inclusive premium IP PBX and dial tone features including music on hold, call forwarding, voicemail, e-Fax, and SMS through their VoIP services. Cebod Telecom offers both metered and unmetered phone plans suited for every type and size of business. High call quality, unlimited user extensions, and unlimited calling within USA and Canada are some of the benefits offered for each phone plan. They also offer SIP trunking and Internet services along with VOIP-Cloud based phone systems and services.

