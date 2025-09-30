CEC Energy Appoints George Kirby as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Energy today announced the appointment of George H. Kirby as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 29, 2025. Danny Cook, a third-generation leader at CEC who returned as interim CEO in March 2025 and led the CEO search culminating in Kirby's appointment, will continue as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing daily operations and disciplined execution across the business.

Kirby will guide CEC's strategy and growth in core and emerging markets—including data centers, renewables, industrial manufacturing, oil & gas, and marine infrastructure.

"CEC has a proud legacy and a powerful platform for the future," said George H. Kirby, CEO. "Our focus is clear: execute with Safety & Quality first, deepen partnerships with our customers, and scale responsibly to meet rising demand for reliable energy and critical infrastructure. I'm honored to join this team and build on the momentum already underway."

Kirby brings more than two decades of energy and infrastructure leadership, including public company CEO experience commercializing power technologies and leading market expansion. He holds a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Penn State University.

As COO, Cook will translate strategy into execution, overseeing operations, processes, and project controls to ensure seamless, end-to-end customer delivery. His focus includes streamlining handoffs, driving continuous improvement, reinforcing the company's STRIVE® culture, and cultivating accountability and continuous improvement across schedule, cost, quality, and KPI performance.

"We are thrilled to have George join CEC," said Danny Cook, COO. "As we welcome George and his proven, process-driven experience cultivating excellence across energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors, we're doubling down on disciplined execution. Our construction, service, and support teams are primed to honor this opportunity, and this transition keeps our operating cadence tight while George advances the longer-term strategy and growth agenda."

About CEC Energy

Founded in 1956 as Coonrod Electric Company, CEC Energy provides electrical construction, maintenance, EPC support, asset integrity management, and automation & controls for clients across oil & gas, renewables, data and distribution, government, and utilities. CEC's mission is "Empowering People to Power Communities."

