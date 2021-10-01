IRVING, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment LLC., parent company of Peter Piper Pizza is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran, Genaro Perez, as Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for the brand. In this new position, Perez will work alongside senior leadership to further develop Peter Piper Pizza's overall brand presence within the marketplace and support the brand's continued growth and expansion.

CEC ENTERTAINMENT APPOINTS GENARO PEREZ AS VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING FOR PETER PIPER PIZZA BRAND

Perez is charged with overseeing all marketing strategy, planning and execution of all Peter Piper Pizza marketing campaigns, and content strategies across all channels including offline, digital and social media as well as PR.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of the beloved Peter Piper Pizza brand," said Perez. "The first Peter Piper Pizza opened in 1973 and since then we have grown to more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Mexico, offering made-from-scratch dough and the freshest ingredients in our pizzas, reason why the brand is so entrenched in the hearts of our guests. I am energized by the wonderful people and teams that have been part of the evolution and growth of this amazing brand," he added.

Prior to joining Peter Piper Pizza and for the past decade, Genaro led the brand marketing, corporate communications, and innovation strategies for P.F. Chang's around the world. Before that, he spent several years with Brinker International where he served in multiple roles leading the Chili's brand efforts for the Latin American, Middle East, Mexico, Asia and South America regions.

Genaro's vast experience spans across the technology, hospitality, retail and non-profit industries. While a busy senior marketing executive, he also serves as a board member for a non-profit charter school in Arizona serving the underprivileged children in central Phoenix where he has been instrumental in setting up the fundraising strategies and pro-bono partnerships for the school.

A native of Mexico City and graduate of SMU's Cox School of Business, Genaro also considers himself a foodie and aims to be a chef at home where he resides with his wife and children.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and 114 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

