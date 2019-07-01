CEC Entertainment, Inc. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Comparable Venue Sales Results For The Second Quarter And Year-To-Date 2019

IRVING, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, Inc. ("CEC" or the "Company"), a nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining, today announced preliminary unaudited comparable venue sales results for its second quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Sales Results

Comparable venue sales increased 0.4% in the second quarter of 2019 and increased 4.5% in the first half of 2019.

"We generated our fifth consecutive quarter of comparable venue sales growth due to the positive impact of the All You Can Play game packages and More Tickets initiatives and despite the estimated 1.8% negative impact from the shift of Easter and the corresponding timing of Spring Breaks in the second quarter 2019 versus the first quarter 2018. Through the first half of 2019, our comparable venue sales growth was an impressive 4.5%," said Tom Leverton, Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we are re-affirming the annual guidance that we first laid out in April. Our team is doing a solid job of advancing the Chuck E. Cheese brand through planned initiatives while simultaneously further improving the guest experience. We continue to be pleased with the results of our venue re-imaging project and are on track to complete the targeted 60 venue remodels in the back half of this year."

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's system-wide portfolio consisted of:





Chuck E. Cheese's

Peter Piper Pizza

Total Company operated

516



38



554

Domestic franchised

25



61



86

International franchised

68



42



110

Total

609



141



750



During the second quarter of 2019, there were 3 net international franchised Chuck E. Cheese openings and one Peter Piper Pizza franchise closure.

Business Combination

On April 8, 2019 CEC and Leo Holdings, Corporation (NYSE: LHC) ("Leo"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that Leo and Queso Holdings, Inc. ("Queso"), the parent company of CEC, together with Queso's controlling stockholder, an entity owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"), have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

The Boards of Directors of both Leo and Queso have unanimously approved the proposed transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to Leo shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

Concurrent with the consummation of the transaction, additional investors will purchase $114 million of Leo common stock in a private placement. This reflects an incremental $14 million investment of primary capital on the same terms as other PIPE investors, the substantial majority of which is being made by a highly respected investor with a strong track record in the consumer sector. After giving effect to any redemptions by the public shareholders of Leo, the balance of the approximately $200 million in cash held in Leo Holdings' trust account, together with the $114 million in private placement proceeds, will be used to pay down indebtedness and de-leverage the Company's existing capital structure as well as pay expenses associated with the transaction.

"The additional proceeds funded through the private placement reflect these investors' strong confidence in the transaction, while lowering the proceeds necessary to meet the minimum cash requirement under the business combination agreement from 75% to 68% of cash in trust," said Lyndon Lea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leo Holdings, Corp. "We look forward to closing the business combination transaction following the approval of our shareholders."

Leo expects to hold a shareholder vote by the end of July 2019 and to close the business combination shortly thereafter. A record date of June 21, 2019 has been established.

CEC and Leo have issued a business update presentation that can be found at https://www.chuckecheese.com/company/investor-relations under the tab "Business Combination". The presentation will also be furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Annual Guidance

The Company is again reiterating its annual guidance that was referenced in the investor presentation related to the definitive business combination agreement with Leo, which includes the following:

Total revenues of $929 million ;

; Comparable venue sales growth of 4.2%;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $187 million ;

of ; Four net Peter Piper Pizza openings and 11 net international franchised Chuck E. Cheese openings; and

openings and 11 net international franchised Chuck E. Cheese openings; and Capital expenditures of $95 million to $105 million .

_______________



(1) For our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section within this press release. The Company provides guidance on Adjusted EBITDA, but does not provide a reconciliation of such guidance to the most directly comparable financial measures because of the high variability and inherent difficulty in making accurate forecasts of some of the information excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment, Inc. is the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza venues. As America's #1 place for birthdays and the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, play and delicious handmade pizza. With the first-of-its-kind gaming experience, All You Can Play, kids have access to play every game at Chuck E. Cheese, as many times as they want on any day, without any restrictions. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its new national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. As of June 30, 2019, the Company and its franchisees operated a system of 609 Chuck E. Cheese's and 141 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 14 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not a recognized term under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company's management believes that the presentation of this measure is appropriate to provide useful information to investors regarding its operating performance and its capacity to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Further, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors, analysts and rating agencies as a measure of performance. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is substantially similar to Credit Agreement EBITDA, a measure used in calculating financial ratios and other calculations under our debt agreements, except for excluding the annualized full year effect of Company-operated and franchised venues that were opened and closed during the year. By reporting Adjusted EBITDA, the Company provides a basis for comparison of its business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA allows for the exclusion of certain non-cash and other income and expense items that are used in calculating net income from continuing operations. However, these are items that may recur, vary greatly and can be difficult to predict. They can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. In addition, certain of these items can represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other corporate purposes. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, or cash flows as measures of liquidity. This measure has important limitations as an analytical tool, and users should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, the Company relies primarily on its GAAP results and uses Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally.

